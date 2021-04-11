Gov. Cuomo said NYS’ virus positivity rate is 2.99%

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday. Hospitalizations dropped to 4,083, the lowest since December 2. New York City’s 7-day average positivity rate dropped to 3.58 percent, the lowest since December 1. Long Island’s 7-day average positivity rate dropped to 3.93 percent, the lowest since November 30.

“New York is moving forward fighting the COVID-19 pandemic as we expand eligibility for the vaccine and open pop-up sites to serve the communities hardest hit by the virus across the state. The pandemic isn’t over, and New Yorkers need to continue practicing safe behaviors and following the public health guidance as we work toward a brighter future,” Cuomo said. “We know that washing hands, wearing masks and staying socially distanced make all the difference in our ability to slow the spread, and residents should keep those behaviors front and center. I know this has been a long year and that COVID fatigue has set in, but with patience and commitment we can make progress and defeat this beast once and for all.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 226,048
  • Total Positive – 6,764
  • Percent Positive – 2.99%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.27%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 4,083 (-158)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -290
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 479
  • Hospital Counties – 54
  • Number ICU – 877 (-5)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 577 (-8)
  • Total Discharges – 167,582 (+549)
  • Deaths – 53
  • Total Deaths – 41,139

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region1090.01%33%
Central New York590.01%33%
Finger Lakes1970.02%40%
Long Island6760.02%35%
Mid-Hudson4470.02%45%
Mohawk Valley630.01%42%
New York City21350.03%32%
North Country230.01%55%
Southern Tier760.01%50%
Western New York2980.02%38%
Statewide40830.02%36%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region232190 17%
Central New York262184 31%
Finger Lakes397248 40%
Long Island859639 24%
Mid-Hudson681394 42%
Mohawk Valley9774 22%
New York City2,5702,005 23%
North Country5729 45%
Southern Tier12668 47%
Western New York545340 37%
Statewide5,8264,171 29%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region2.25%2.37%2.45%
Central New York1.48%1.51%1.54%
Finger Lakes2.85%2.95%3.09%
Long Island4.15%4.05%3.93%
Mid-Hudson4.03%3.98%3.88%
Mohawk Valley1.59%1.70%1.74%
New York City3.88%3.69%3.58%
North Country1.85%1.92%1.87%
Southern Tier0.69%0.71%0.73%
Western New York4.68%4.82%4.89%
Statewide3.37%3.31%3.27%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Bronx4.38%4.01%3.66%
Brooklyn4.45%4.14%3.87%
Manhattan2.68%2.50%2.38%
Queens4.68%4.31%4.10%
Staten Island5.03%4.69%4.67%

Of the 1,941,404 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany23,28063
Allegany3,1268
Broome17,05447
Cattaraugus5,00217
Cayuga5,76914
Chautauqua8,17829
Chemung7,02221
Chenango2,98714
Clinton4,43720
Columbia3,7845
Cortland3,4936
Delaware2,09512
Dutchess27,371113
Erie79,217490
Essex1,4823
Franklin2,3593
Fulton3,94417
Genesee4,98722
Greene3,06111
Hamilton2960
Herkimer4,8486
Jefferson5,37715
Lewis2,4064
Livingston3,91614
Madison4,2246
Monroe59,315253
Montgomery3,79018
Nassau174,279507
Niagara17,633106
NYC872,0053,250
Oneida21,17331
Onondaga35,353101
Ontario6,68931
Orange45,194137
Orleans2,6919
Oswego6,84318
Otsego3,09410
Putnam10,00536
Rensselaer10,43937
Rockland45,068116
Saratoga14,07733
Schenectady12,20144
Schoharie1,4935
Schuyler9753
Seneca1,83810
St. Lawrence6,10013
Steuben6,15317
Suffolk190,014590
Sullivan5,93425
Tioga3,29712
Tompkins3,9979
Ulster12,71248
Warren3,3078
Washington2,7923
Wayne5,10521
Westchester123,838290
Wyoming3,1948
Yates1,0915

Saturday, 53 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 41,139. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx7
Broome1
Cattaraugus1
Chenango1
Delaware1
Dutchess1
Erie4
Kings13
Manhattan4
Nassau5
Onondaga1
Orange2
Queens7
Suffolk1
Wayne1
Westchester3

