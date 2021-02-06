Gov. Cuomo provides Saturday COVID-19 update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday morning.
“New York’s positivity and hospitalization numbers continue to decline from the holiday surge, a reflection of the discipline New Yorkers have shown to defeat the virus,” Cuomo said. “The ultimate weapon to win the war is the vaccine and we are getting needles into arms every day, but we need more supply because we have the operational capacity to do much more. Super Bowl weekend is here and while the instinct may be to celebrate together, we cannot get cocky – we must continue doing the things we know are effective at taming the virus: wear a mask, adhere to social distancing, and avoid gatherings. We can beat this thing, but we must stay smart.”
Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 261,285
- Total Positive – 11,252
- Percent Positive – 4.31%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.58%
- Patient Hospitalization – 7,804 (-133)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -372
- Patients Newly Admitted – 921
- Hospital Counties – 57
- Number ICU – 1,481 (-35)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 995 (-5)
- Total Discharges – 132,012 (+847)
- Deaths – 158
- Total Deaths – 36,079
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|361
|0.03%
|27%
|Central New York
|180
|0.02%
|32%
|Finger Lakes
|448
|0.04%
|37%
|Long Island
|1,366
|0.05%
|31%
|Mid-Hudson
|899
|0.04%
|43%
|Mohawk Valley
|191
|0.04%
|31%
|New York City
|3,679
|0.04%
|31%
|North Country
|92
|0.02%
|53%
|Southern Tier
|223
|0.04%
|44%
|Western New York
|365
|0.03%
|35%
|Statewide
|7,804
|0.04%
|34%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|250
|203
|15%
|Central New York
|262
|196
|28%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|286
|29%
|Long Island
|870
|708
|21%
|Mid-Hudson
|691
|411
|41%
|Mohawk Valley
|127
|95
|25%
|New York City
|2,611
|2,104
|21%
|North Country
|58
|34
|39%
|Southern Tier
|126
|76
|36%
|Western New York
|544
|341
|38%
|Statewide
|5,936
|4,454
|26%
Friday, 261,285 test results were reported to New York State, and 4.31 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Capital Region
|4.11%
|3.92%
|3.78%
|Central New York
|2.88%
|2.82%
|2.68%
|Finger Lakes
|3.31%
|3.30%
|3.22%
|Long Island
|5.65%
|5.56%
|5.57%
|Mid-Hudson
|5.65%
|5.54%
|5.31%
|Mohawk Valley
|3.69%
|3.63%
|3.33%
|New York City
|5.01%
|5.08%
|5.09%
|North Country
|5.10%
|5.36%
|5.02%
|Southern Tier
|1.76%
|1.68%
|1.53%
|Western New York
|4.96%
|4.69%
|4.53%
|Statewide
|4.72%
|4.67%
|4.58%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Bronx
|6.33%
|6.67%
|7.07%
|Brooklyn
|5.14%
|5.37%
|5.70%
|Manhattan
|3.12%
|3.36%
|3.81%
|Queens
|4.96%
|5.15%
|5.54%
|Staten Island
|4.47%
|4.67%
|5.27%
Of the 1,460,747 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|19,344
|129
|Allegany
|2,665
|13
|Broome
|13,232
|111
|Cattaraugus
|3,957
|29
|Cayuga
|5,019
|19
|Chautauqua
|6,782
|46
|Chemung
|6,153
|11
|Chenango
|2,214
|19
|Clinton
|2,891
|35
|Columbia
|3,104
|29
|Cortland
|2,911
|13
|Delaware
|1,261
|8
|Dutchess
|19,865
|186
|Erie
|59,339
|386
|Essex
|1,172
|12
|Franklin
|1,671
|41
|Fulton
|2,774
|38
|Genesee
|4,114
|14
|Greene
|2,442
|20
|Hamilton
|250
|4
|Herkimer
|4,326
|25
|Jefferson
|4,187
|40
|Lewis
|1,841
|30
|Livingston
|3,154
|27
|Madison
|3,572
|15
|Monroe
|49,192
|216
|Montgomery
|2,819
|36
|Nassau
|133,357
|1,056
|Niagara
|14,220
|112
|NYC
|622,518
|5,350
|Oneida
|18,766
|77
|Onondaga
|30,697
|134
|Ontario
|5,329
|29
|Orange
|33,246
|204
|Orleans
|2,294
|13
|Oswego
|5,615
|33
|Otsego
|2,079
|9
|Putnam
|7,558
|58
|Rensselaer
|8,264
|79
|Rockland
|35,495
|243
|Saratoga
|10,942
|73
|Schenectady
|10,097
|77
|Schoharie
|1,056
|5
|Schuyler
|824
|5
|Seneca
|1,433
|3
|St. Lawrence
|4,640
|48
|Steuben
|5,195
|18
|Suffolk
|148,164
|1,100
|Sullivan
|4,346
|33
|Tioga
|2,566
|21
|Tompkins
|3,165
|28
|Ulster
|9,064
|50
|Warren
|2,582
|28
|Washington
|2,003
|23
|Wayne
|4,201
|18
|Westchester
|97,223
|758
|Wyoming
|2,574
|11
|Yates
|983
|4
Friday, 158 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 36,079. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Bronx
|14
|Broome
|5
|Cattaraugus
|1
|Chautauqua
|1
|Chenango
|1
|Dutchess
|2
|Erie
|8
|Essex
|1
|Genesee
|1
|Herkimer
|1
|Jefferson
|1
|Kings
|22
|Lewis
|1
|Manhattan
|8
|Monroe
|11
|Montgomery
|2
|Nassau
|14
|Niagara
|1
|Oneida
|8
|Onondaga
|1
|Orleans
|1
|Oswego
|1
|Otsego
|1
|Queens
|19
|Richmond
|1
|Schenectady
|1
|St. Lawrence
|1
|Suffolk
|10
|Tompkins
|1
|Ulster
|1
|Washington
|1
|Westchester
|14
|Wyoming
|1