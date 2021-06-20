Gov. Cuomo provides June 20 COVID-19 update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19.
“New Yorkers have done an incredible job beating back the virus and thanks to their determination, we have been able to begin getting back to normal,” Cuomo said. “However, make no mistake, we are not out of the woods yet and in order to protect the progress we have made, we must build on it. Every shot in the arm brings us a step closer to defeating COVID once and for all and that’s why it’s so critical for everyone to get vaccinated. There are no more excuses, so if you haven’t gotten your shot yet, please do the responsible thing and get yours today.”
Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 88,294
- Total Positive – 258
- Percent Positive – 0.29%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.39%
- Patient Hospitalization – 491 (-41)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 51
- Patients in ICU – 118 (-8)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 72 (-1)
- Total Discharges – 184,212 (+83)
- Deaths – 4
- Total Deaths – 42,918
- Total vaccine doses administered – 20,574,625
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 60,498
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 512,754
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 68.3%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 61.8%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 70.9%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 63.0%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 56.6%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 50.8%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 58.8%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 51.8%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Thursday, June 17, 2021
|Friday, June 18, 2021
|Saturday, June 19, 2021
|Capital Region
|0.36%
|0.44%
|0.44%
|Central New York
|0.54%
|0.51%
|0.47%
|Finger Lakes
|0.58%
|0.59%
|0.54%
|Long Island
|0.43%
|0.42%
|0.41%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.34%
|0.35%
|0.33%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.42%
|0.42%
|0.40%
|New York City
|0.36%
|0.36%
|0.36%
|North Country
|0.60%
|0.66%
|0.67%
|Southern Tier
|0.44%
|0.42%
|0.41%
|Western New York
|0.31%
|0.28%
|0.27%
|Statewide
|0.39%
|0.39%
|0.38%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Thursday, June 17, 2021
|Friday, June 18, 2021
|Saturday, June 19, 2021
|Bronx
|0.44%
|0.43%
|0.44%
|Kings
|0.32%
|0.30%
|0.32%
|New York
|0.31%
|0.31%
|0.30%
|Queens
|0.34%
|0.38%
|0.36%
|Richmond
|0.51%
|0.52%
|0.56%
Saturday, 258 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,094,412. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|24,716
|4
|Allegany
|3,559
|0
|Broome
|18,636
|3
|Cattaraugus
|5,723
|0
|Cayuga
|6,338
|0
|Chautauqua
|8,958
|0
|Chemung
|7,774
|0
|Chenango
|3,504
|0
|Clinton
|4,839
|1
|Columbia
|4,068
|0
|Cortland
|3,929
|0
|Delaware
|2,385
|0
|Dutchess
|29,485
|2
|Erie
|89,607
|3
|Essex
|1,593
|0
|Franklin
|2,563
|0
|Fulton
|4,423
|0
|Genesee
|5,437
|0
|Greene
|3,405
|0
|Hamilton
|313
|0
|Herkimer
|5,194
|1
|Jefferson
|6,155
|0
|Lewis
|2,811
|0
|Livingston
|4,524
|0
|Madison
|4,565
|0
|Monroe
|69,063
|9
|Montgomery
|4,254
|0
|Nassau
|183,768
|15
|Niagara
|20,047
|2
|NYC
|938,294
|150
|Oneida
|22,639
|2
|Onondaga
|38,976
|6
|Ontario
|7,408
|0
|Orange
|48,345
|8
|Orleans
|3,121
|0
|Oswego
|7,627
|0
|Otsego
|3,464
|1
|Putnam
|10,622
|0
|Rensselaer
|11,238
|3
|Rockland
|46,969
|4
|Saratoga
|15,391
|2
|Schenectady
|13,208
|1
|Schoharie
|1,693
|0
|Schuyler
|1,080
|0
|Seneca
|2,011
|0
|St. Lawrence
|6,649
|3
|Steuben
|6,960
|3
|Suffolk
|201,193
|25
|Sullivan
|6,681
|2
|Tioga
|3,834
|0
|Tompkins
|4,350
|0
|Ulster
|13,916
|0
|Warren
|3,665
|4
|Washington
|3,163
|1
|Wayne
|5,785
|0
|Westchester
|129,731
|3
|Wyoming
|3,584
|0
|Yates
|1,179
|0
Saturday, 4 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,918. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|1
|Manhattan
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Nassau
|1
Saturday, 23,768 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 39,896 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|659,500
|749
|604,690
|1,773
|Central New York
|522,876
|710
|481,110
|1,384
|Finger Lakes
|669,055
|963
|617,495
|1,864
|Long Island
|1,485,381
|3,278
|1,325,786
|6,361
|Mid-Hudson
|1,203,312
|2,233
|1,072,386
|4,073
|Mohawk Valley
|257,936
|364
|237,210
|717
|New York City
|5,212,899
|13,569
|4,603,633
|19,478
|North Country
|235,453
|231
|218,356
|821
|Southern Tier
|342,286
|610
|315,208
|990
|Western New York
|723,667
|1,061
|648,597
|2,435
|Statewide
|11,312,365
|23,768
|10,124,471
|39,896