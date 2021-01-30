Gov. Cuomo: ‘Our infection rate continues to decline’

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR) — On Saturday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said coronavirus numbers are still declining across the state.
“We’ve gotten past the post-holiday spike and thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers, our infection rate continues to decline. In fact, if this current trajectory holds, we can open up indoor dining in New York City by Valentine’s Day, but actually getting to that point will be a consequence of our actions,” Cuomo said. “We must continue taking steps to reopen our economy, but we have to do it smartly and safely. As New York continues to build out one of the nation’s most expansive vaccination networks to get as many shots in arms as possible, we must all remember to take responsibility at an individual level also and do what’s necessary for stamping out the virus once and for all. The light at the end of the tunnel is within sight, it’s just going to take all of us staying tough and united to get there.”
Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 269,350
- Total Positive – 12,804
- Percent Positive – 4.75%
- Patient Hospitalization – 8,176 (-181)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 889
- Hospital Counties – 57
- Number ICU – 1,551 (+8)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 1,017 (+5)
- Total Discharges – 126,842 (+933)
- Deaths – 140
- Total Deaths – 35,036
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|413
|0.04%
|25%
|Central New York
|213
|0.03%
|30%
|Finger Lakes
|577
|0.05%
|34%
|Long Island
|1,468
|0.05%
|30%
|Mid-Hudson
|980
|0.04%
|41%
|Mohawk Valley
|226
|0.05%
|25%
|New York City
|3,561
|0.04%
|31%
|North Country
|101
|0.02%
|52%
|Southern Tier
|238
|0.04%
|43%
|Western New York
|399
|0.03%
|37%
|Statewide
|8,176
|0.04%
|33%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|249
|199
|21%
|Central New York
|262
|186
|28%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|301
|25%
|Long Island
|857
|671
|21%
|Mid-Hudson
|691
|425
|38%
|Mohawk Valley
|133
|100
|26%
|New York City
|2,586
|2,105
|21%
|North Country
|61
|38
|40%
|Southern Tier
|128
|89
|34%
|Western New York
|544
|334
|40%
|Statewide
|5,908
|4,448
|26%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Capital Region
|5.97%
|5.50%
|5.16%
|Central New York
|3.96%
|3.67%
|3.32%
|Finger Lakes
|4.67%
|4.37%
|4.12%
|Long Island
|6.70%
|6.51%
|6.41%
|Mid-Hudson
|6.49%
|6.27%
|6.23%
|Mohawk Valley
|5.65%
|5.19%
|4.73%
|New York City
|5.32%
|5.27%
|5.24%
|North Country
|6.44%
|6.03%
|5.96%
|Southern Tier
|2.60%
|2.36%
|2.32%
|Western New York
|5.54%
|5.41%
|5.32%
|Statewide
|5.52%
|5.35%
|5.27%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Bronx
|7.13%
|7.06%
|6.93%
|Brooklyn
|5.58%
|5.57%
|5.65%
|Manhattan
|3.43%
|3.47%
|3.48%
|Queens
|5.89%
|5.80%
|5.83%
|Staten Island
|5.58%
|5.53%
|5.38%
Of the 1,399,863 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|18,519
|160
|Allegany
|2,553
|12
|Broome
|12,651
|142
|Cattaraugus
|3,758
|18
|Cayuga
|4,870
|29
|Chautauqua
|6,391
|50
|Chemung
|6,018
|20
|Chenango
|2,078
|29
|Clinton
|2,670
|34
|Columbia
|2,954
|47
|Cortland
|2,832
|27
|Delaware
|1,205
|8
|Dutchess
|18,968
|219
|Erie
|56,974
|398
|Essex
|1,100
|9
|Franklin
|1,525
|60
|Fulton
|2,547
|36
|Genesee
|4,011
|16
|Greene
|2,342
|28
|Hamilton
|214
|19
|Herkimer
|4,173
|26
|Jefferson
|3,908
|63
|Lewis
|1,740
|14
|Livingston
|3,003
|16
|Madison
|3,458
|32
|Monroe
|47,721
|257
|Montgomery
|2,649
|34
|Nassau
|127,743
|1,139
|Niagara
|13,590
|108
|NYC
|594,359
|6,028
|Oneida
|18,280
|147
|Onondaga
|29,860
|170
|Ontario
|5,147
|31
|Orange
|32,067
|441
|Orleans
|2,158
|12
|Oswego
|5,397
|41
|Otsego
|1,986
|21
|Putnam
|7,293
|54
|Rensselaer
|7,874
|67
|Rockland
|34,465
|291
|Saratoga
|10,475
|85
|Schenectady
|9,679
|77
|Schoharie
|1,018
|6
|Schuyler
|798
|8
|Seneca
|1,389
|10
|St. Lawrence
|4,336
|47
|Steuben
|4,985
|45
|Suffolk
|142,484
|1,130
|Sullivan
|4,195
|41
|Tioga
|2,456
|15
|Tompkins
|2,962
|18
|Ulster
|8,716
|101
|Warren
|2,431
|14
|Washington
|1,832
|14
|Wayne
|4,073
|21
|Westchester
|93,585
|791
|Wyoming
|2,462
|22
|Yates
|936
|6
Yesterday, 140 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 35,036. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|6
|Bronx
|13
|Broome
|1
|Cayuga
|1
|Chautauqua
|1
|Chenango
|1
|Columbia
|2
|Cortland
|1
|Dutchess
|2
|Erie
|6
|Herkimer
|2
|Jefferson
|2
|Kings
|14
|Livingston
|1
|Manhattan
|11
|Monroe
|6
|Nassau
|3
|Niagara
|4
|Oneida
|3
|Onondaga
|3
|Orleans
|1
|Oswego
|1
|Queens
|20
|Richmond
|2
|Rockland
|1
|Saratoga
|2
|Steuben
|1
|Suffolk
|11
|Tompkins
|2
|Ulster
|1
|Washington
|4
|Westchester
|10
|Yates
|1