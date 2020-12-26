Gov. Cuomo: ‘Now we need to keep up the good work’

NEW YORK STATE (WTEN) — Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday.

“We will ultimately be victorious in the battle with COVID-19, but New Yorkers have a long journey ahead. The holiday season is a time to celebrate and reflect, but it brings the potential for increased spread if we let our guard down. It’s vital that New Yorkers celebrate smart, wash their hands, wear masks and socially distance this holiday season,” Cuomo said. “New York State is testing more people and making sure hospitals have enough capacity. We’re vaccinating New Yorkers as fast as possible, but getting to the levels of immunity we need is a long-term effort. New Yorkers brought the state’s infection rate from the nation’s highest to one of the lowest, and they should be commended for that. Now we need to keep up the good work.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 201,442

Tested Positive – 10,806

Percent Positive – 5.36%

Patient Hospitalization – 6,884 (-66)

Patients Newly Admitted – 855

Hospital Counties – 55

Number ICU – 1,129 (-19)

Number ICU with Intubation – 638 (+17)

Total Discharges – 99,156 (+806)

Deaths – 122

Total Deaths – 29,396

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region Capital Region 361 0.03% 25% Central New York 404 0.05% 25% Finger Lakes 848 0.07% 34% Long Island 1189 0.04% 26% Mid-Hudson 792 0.03% 35% Mohawk Valley 223 0.05% 29% New York City 2384 0.03% 29% North Country 63 0.02% 46% Southern Tier 153 0.02% 45% Western New York 467 0.03% 34% Statewide 6884 0.04% 31%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-Day Average) Capital Region 209 163 19% Central New York 267 192 25% Finger Lakes 397 275 31% Long Island 814 597 23% Mid-Hudson 681 379 41% Mohawk Valley 130 88 28% New York City 2448 1711 27% North Country 51 22 53% Southern Tier 125 75 38% Western New York 545 309 41% NYS TOTAL 5667 3811 30%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 7.48% 7.63% 7.76% Central New York 6.38% 6.26% 6.11% Finger Lakes 8.35% 8.22% 8.12% Long Island 6.41% 6.45% 6.54% Mid-Hudson 6.22% 6.18% 6.10% Mohawk Valley 8.71% 8.74% 8.69% New York City 4.34% 4.46% 4.48% North Country 5.86% 6.14% 6.34% Southern Tier 2.66% 2.76% 2.94% Western New York 6.33% 6.01% 6.16% Statewide 5.45% 5.53% 5.55%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Bronx 5.17% 5.38% 5.39% Brooklyn 4.52% 4.64% 4.66% Manhattan 2.64% 2.66% 2.64% Queens 5.05% 5.25% 5.37% Staten Island 5.58% 5.77% 5.67%

Of the 914,522 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 10,489 215 Allegany 1,719 26 Broome 7,616 76 Cattaraugus 2,274 46 Cayuga 2,436 53 Chautauqua 3,162 62 Chemung 4,284 31 Chenango 1,102 28 Clinton 921 31 Columbia 1,494 24 Cortland 1,925 41 Delaware 636 13 Dutchess 11,266 146 Erie 39,183 331 Essex 515 17 Franklin 694 31 Fulton 1,202 27 Genesee 2,437 47 Greene 1,134 19 Hamilton 98 1 Herkimer 1,810 46 Jefferson 1,548 28 Lewis 799 23 Livingston 1,691 41 Madison 2,083 24 Monroe 31,077 426 Montgomery 1,194 72 Nassau 82,233 1,134 Niagara 7,719 101 NYC 404,422 3,949 Oneida 10,755 155 Onondaga 19,452 297 Ontario 2,899 61 Orange 22,213 181 Orleans 1,219 39 Oswego 3,093 48 Otsego 1,116 23 Putnam 4,478 65 Rensselaer 3,751 106 Rockland 26,433 142 Saratoga 4,868 127 Schenectady 5,248 150 Schoharie 493 22 Schuyler 490 14 Seneca 701 24 St. Lawrence 1,851 36 Steuben 3,139 42 Suffolk 89,257 1,272 Sullivan 2,911 28 Tioga 1,596 21 Tompkins 1,953 32 Ulster 5,328 87 Warren 1,040 61 Washington 740 27 Wayne 2,262 43 Westchester 66,405 554 Wyoming 1,221 24 Yates 447 16

Friday, 122 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 29,396. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: