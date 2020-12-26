Gov. Cuomo: ‘Now we need to keep up the good work’

NEW YORK STATE (WTEN) — Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday.
“We will ultimately be victorious in the battle with COVID-19, but New Yorkers have a long journey ahead. The holiday season is a time to celebrate and reflect, but it brings the potential for increased spread if we let our guard down. It’s vital that New Yorkers celebrate smart, wash their hands, wear masks and socially distance this holiday season,” Cuomo said. “New York State is testing more people and making sure hospitals have enough capacity. We’re vaccinating New Yorkers as fast as possible, but getting to the levels of immunity we need is a long-term effort. New Yorkers brought the state’s infection rate from the nation’s highest to one of the lowest, and they should be commended for that. Now we need to keep up the good work.”
Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 201,442
- Tested Positive – 10,806
- Percent Positive – 5.36%
- Patient Hospitalization – 6,884 (-66)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 855
- Hospital Counties – 55
- Number ICU – 1,129 (-19)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 638 (+17)
- Total Discharges – 99,156 (+806)
- Deaths – 122
- Total Deaths – 29,396
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region
|Capital Region
|361
|0.03%
|25%
|Central New York
|404
|0.05%
|25%
|Finger Lakes
|848
|0.07%
|34%
|Long Island
|1189
|0.04%
|26%
|Mid-Hudson
|792
|0.03%
|35%
|Mohawk Valley
|223
|0.05%
|29%
|New York City
|2384
|0.03%
|29%
|North Country
|63
|0.02%
|46%
|Southern Tier
|153
|0.02%
|45%
|Western New York
|467
|0.03%
|34%
|Statewide
|6884
|0.04%
|31%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-Day Average)
|Capital Region
|209
|163
|19%
|Central New York
|267
|192
|25%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|275
|31%
|Long Island
|814
|597
|23%
|Mid-Hudson
|681
|379
|41%
|Mohawk Valley
|130
|88
|28%
|New York City
|2448
|1711
|27%
|North Country
|51
|22
|53%
|Southern Tier
|125
|75
|38%
|Western New York
|545
|309
|41%
|NYS TOTAL
|5667
|3811
|30%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Capital Region
|7.48%
|7.63%
|7.76%
|Central New York
|6.38%
|6.26%
|6.11%
|Finger Lakes
|8.35%
|8.22%
|8.12%
|Long Island
|6.41%
|6.45%
|6.54%
|Mid-Hudson
|6.22%
|6.18%
|6.10%
|Mohawk Valley
|8.71%
|8.74%
|8.69%
|New York City
|4.34%
|4.46%
|4.48%
|North Country
|5.86%
|6.14%
|6.34%
|Southern Tier
|2.66%
|2.76%
|2.94%
|Western New York
|6.33%
|6.01%
|6.16%
|Statewide
|5.45%
|5.53%
|5.55%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Bronx
|5.17%
|5.38%
|5.39%
|Brooklyn
|4.52%
|4.64%
|4.66%
|Manhattan
|2.64%
|2.66%
|2.64%
|Queens
|5.05%
|5.25%
|5.37%
|Staten Island
|5.58%
|5.77%
|5.67%
Of the 914,522 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|10,489
|215
|Allegany
|1,719
|26
|Broome
|7,616
|76
|Cattaraugus
|2,274
|46
|Cayuga
|2,436
|53
|Chautauqua
|3,162
|62
|Chemung
|4,284
|31
|Chenango
|1,102
|28
|Clinton
|921
|31
|Columbia
|1,494
|24
|Cortland
|1,925
|41
|Delaware
|636
|13
|Dutchess
|11,266
|146
|Erie
|39,183
|331
|Essex
|515
|17
|Franklin
|694
|31
|Fulton
|1,202
|27
|Genesee
|2,437
|47
|Greene
|1,134
|19
|Hamilton
|98
|1
|Herkimer
|1,810
|46
|Jefferson
|1,548
|28
|Lewis
|799
|23
|Livingston
|1,691
|41
|Madison
|2,083
|24
|Monroe
|31,077
|426
|Montgomery
|1,194
|72
|Nassau
|82,233
|1,134
|Niagara
|7,719
|101
|NYC
|404,422
|3,949
|Oneida
|10,755
|155
|Onondaga
|19,452
|297
|Ontario
|2,899
|61
|Orange
|22,213
|181
|Orleans
|1,219
|39
|Oswego
|3,093
|48
|Otsego
|1,116
|23
|Putnam
|4,478
|65
|Rensselaer
|3,751
|106
|Rockland
|26,433
|142
|Saratoga
|4,868
|127
|Schenectady
|5,248
|150
|Schoharie
|493
|22
|Schuyler
|490
|14
|Seneca
|701
|24
|St. Lawrence
|1,851
|36
|Steuben
|3,139
|42
|Suffolk
|89,257
|1,272
|Sullivan
|2,911
|28
|Tioga
|1,596
|21
|Tompkins
|1,953
|32
|Ulster
|5,328
|87
|Warren
|1,040
|61
|Washington
|740
|27
|Wayne
|2,262
|43
|Westchester
|66,405
|554
|Wyoming
|1,221
|24
|Yates
|447
|16
Friday, 122 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 29,396. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Bronx
|5
|Broome
|3
|Cattaraugus
|1
|Chemung
|1
|Cortland
|2
|Delaware
|1
|Dutchess
|2
|Erie
|9
|Fulton
|1
|Genesee
|1
|Kings
|12
|Madison
|2
|Manhattan
|4
|Monroe
|14
|Montgomery
|4
|Nassau
|3
|Niagara
|2
|Oneida
|4
|Onondaga
|9
|Ontario
|1
|Orange
|3
|Oswego
|1
|Otsego
|1
|Queens
|8
|Rensselaer
|2
|Richmond
|6
|Rockland
|2
|Saratoga
|2
|Schenectady
|1
|Suffolk
|7
|Warren
|1
|Wayne
|2
|Westchester
|4