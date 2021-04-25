Gov. Cuomo confirms 50 new COVID-19 deaths in NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday.

“New Yorkers are staying safe, getting vaccinated and following the public health guidance, and we’re seeing a decrease in the numbers as a result of their efforts,” Cuomo said. “We’re getting closer to the light at the end of the tunnel, but it’s important that we don’t lose any of our hard-earned progress. Washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing are important tools we can use to combat the virus as we work toward getting every New Yorker vaccinated. This has been a long battle, but I know as long as we stay united, we can get through it and defeat COVID once and for all.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 217,972
  • Total Positive – 4,087
  • Percent Positive – 1.88%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.19%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 3,198 (-96)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -556
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 411
  • Hospital Counties – 52
  • Number ICU – 742 (-25)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 460 (-22)
  • Total Discharges – 173,775 (+464)
  • Deaths – 50
  • Total Deaths – 41,808

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region900.01%30%
Central New York600.01%30%
Finger Lakes2130.02%40%
Long Island4820.02%35%
Mid-Hudson3240.01%45%
Mohawk Valley460.01%40%
New York City15590.02%31%
North Country240.01%55%
Southern Tier840.01%48%
Western New York3160.02%32%
Statewide31980.02%35%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region236202 16%
Central New York262174 29%
Finger Lakes397217 42%
Long Island847624 26%
Mid-Hudson674394 42%
Mohawk Valley9779 17%
New York City2,5641,945 22%
North Country5532 41%
Southern Tier12767 47%
Western New York545378 33%
Statewide5,8044,112 28%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region1.94%1.73%1.58%
Central New York1.51%1.34%1.35%
Finger Lakes2.99%2.72%2.78%
Long Island2.58%2.42%2.36%
Mid-Hudson2.75%2.61%2.52%
Mohawk Valley1.50%1.41%1.46%
New York City2.57%2.42%2.30%
North Country1.44%1.35%1.37%
Southern Tier0.86%0.83%0.82%
Western New York4.29%3.75%3.66%
Statewide2.45%2.27%2.19%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Bronx2.59%2.51%2.38%
Brooklyn2.97%2.86%2.75%
Manhattan1.64%1.44%1.34%
Queens2.91%2.76%2.60%
Staten Island3.33%3.38%3.13%

Of the 2,015,664 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany23,97624
Allegany3,2422
Broome17,75838
Cattaraugus5,27010
Cayuga5,9625
Chautauqua8,53116
Chemung7,27913
Chenango3,21311
Clinton4,6429
Columbia3,8653
Cortland3,5992
Delaware2,2346
Dutchess28,39259
Erie84,866241
Essex1,5132
Franklin2,43914
Fulton4,1739
Genesee5,1529
Greene3,2013
Hamilton3020
Herkimer4,9635
Jefferson5,5447
Lewis2,5045
Livingston4,09721
Madison4,3516
Monroe62,728273
Montgomery3,99429
Nassau179,350233
Niagara18,77060
NYC906,2641,925
Oneida21,68530
Onondaga36,643107
Ontario7,01321
Orange46,81884
Orleans2,86316
Oswego7,10313
Otsego3,2658
Putnam10,36218
Rensselaer10,82312
Rockland46,08334
Saratoga14,63524
Schenectady12,57522
Schoharie1,5832
Schuyler1,0054
Seneca1,9063
St. Lawrence6,29415
Steuben6,43922
Suffolk195,864330
Sullivan6,32025
Tioga3,51617
Tompkins4,1134
Ulster13,32336
Warren3,4545
Washington2,9216
Wayne5,37718
Westchester127,046150
Wyoming3,33610
Yates1,12511

Saturday, 50 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 41,808. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx5
Broome1
Dutchess1
Erie5
Kings9
Madison1
Manhattan2
Nassau4
Orange1
Queens12
Richmond1
Schenectady1
Suffolk3
Sullivan1
Tioga1
Tompkins1
Westchester1

