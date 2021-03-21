Gov. Cuomo: Brazillian COVID-19 variant found in NYC patient

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – There are multiple variants of COVID-19 being discovered throughout the world. The Brazillian variant was first discovered in the U.S. at the end of January.

A patient at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City is the state’s first to be diagnosed with the Brazilian variant of COVID-19, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced March 20. The patient is from Brooklyn and has no travel history.

The strain was verified by the Department of Health’s Wadsworth Center Laboratories. The NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene is gathering information about the patient and people with who they may have come in contact.

“The detection of the Brazilian variant here in New York further underscores the importance of taking all the appropriate steps to continue to protect your health. While it’s normal for a virus to mutate, the best way to protect yourself is to continue to wear a well-fitted mask, avoid large crowds, social distance, wash your hands, and get vaccinated when it’s your turn,” Cuomo said.

“This is a race between the vaccine and the variants, and we continue to make tremendous progress of getting shots in the arms of eligible New Yorkers. In the meantime, we remind New Yorkers to do everything they can to protect themselves and their neighbors as we continue to manage this pandemic,” said New York State Health Commissioner, Dr. Howard Zucker.