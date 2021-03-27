Gov. Cuomo announces more than 8.5M COVID vaccines administered across NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday that more than 8.5 million total COVID vaccine doses have been administered across New York. Of those, 219,554 doses have been administered across the state’s distribution network in the last 24 hours, and more than 1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days.

“As we fortify our capacity, we are reaching new milestones more and more frequently. This is a testament to the dedication of our providers across the state, and to our ongoing efforts to reach every eligible New Yorker and bring the vaccine to every community,” Cuomo said. “We must also remember that in spite of our remarkable progress, we cannot afford to slow down. There are still millions of people who need to be vaccinated, and we will continue to work with local leaders to make sure the distribution is equitable and that no community is left behind.”

The vaccination program numbers below are reportedly for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state’s vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11 a.m. Saturday is as follows.

Statewide Breakdown:

Total doses administered – 8,690,714

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 219,554

Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,196,118

Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 28.7%

Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 15.8%