                                                                                                                         
March 27 2021 02:40 pm

Gov. Cuomo announces more than 8.5M COVID vaccines administered across NYS

Coronavirus Facts First
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday that more than 8.5 million total COVID vaccine doses have been administered across New York. Of those, 219,554 doses have been administered across the state’s distribution network in the last 24 hours, and more than 1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days.

“As we fortify our capacity, we are reaching new milestones more and more frequently. This is a testament to the dedication of our providers across the state, and to our ongoing efforts to reach every eligible New Yorker and bring the vaccine to every community,” Cuomo said. “We must also remember that in spite of our remarkable progress, we cannot afford to slow down. There are still millions of people who need to be vaccinated, and we will continue to work with local leaders to make sure the distribution is equitable and that no community is left behind.”     

The vaccination program numbers below are reportedly for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state’s vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11 a.m. Saturday is as follows.                         

Statewide Breakdown:

  • Total doses administered – 8,690,714
  • Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 219,554
  • Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,196,118
  • Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 28.7%
  • Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 15.8% 

People with at least one vaccine dose		People with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulativeTotalIncrease over past24 hoursCumulativeTotalIncrease over past24 hours
Capital Region349,8866,203185,1256,875
Central New York303,4875,044181,7027,230
Finger Lakes362,1315,893189,7968,549
Long Island671,89016,509365,3508,934
Mid-Hudson573,91612,292281,21511,273
Mohawk Valley153,1041,94087,6304,025
New York City2,575,64044,3891,454,51956,752
North Country163,4142,025104,9854,894
Southern Tier195,7152,618104,4854,812
Western New York382,2286,895200,6067,269
Statewide5,731,411103,8083,155,413120,613

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Remarkable Women

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss