Gov. Cuomo announces more than 10M vaccine doses administered in NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday that more than 10 million total COVID vaccine doses have been administered across New York. 249,541 doses have been administered across the state’s vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and more than 1.4 million doses have been administered over the past seven days. The week 16 allocation from the federal government is in the process of being delivered to providers.

“Our mission to get every New Yorker vaccinated for the COVID virus and to do it equitably has been without precedent – there was no blueprint and no one had even heard of a mass vaccination site until very recently,” Cuomo said. “We reached this 10 million shots milestone thanks to the heroic work of our providers and those who have staffed vaccination sites around the clock to carry out this unprecedented operation. We owe them a huge debt of gratitude. We still have plenty of work ahead of us, and in order to protect the progress we have made and honor the work of our providers, we must continue to take all the basic safety precautions and remain New York tough.”   

The ‘Am I Eligible’ screening tool has been updated for those with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

  • Doctor’s letter
  • Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or
  • Signed certification         

A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11 a.m. Saturday is as follows.               

Statewide Breakdown

  • Total doses administered – 10,174,773
  • Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 249,541
  • Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,484,059
  • Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 32.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 19.9%  
 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulativeTotalIncrease over past24 hoursCumulativeTotalIncrease over past24 hours
Capital Region388,9897,969246,81110,102
Central New York334,9205,301222,4144,278
Finger Lakes404,6537,591247,54710,227
Long Island794,02917,127445,49511,125
Mid-Hudson660,50815,137364,22614,119
Mohawk Valley168,2562,906110,4581,826
New York City2,905,53767,2781,815,51466,706
North Country175,3312,291128,0203,121
Southern Tier217,8335,249132,8163,714
Western New York431,1868,841255,2458,917
Statewide6,481,242139,6903,968,546134,135
 
                                 		1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTALCUMULATIVE
Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20163,6500163,650163,650
Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27452,1250452,125 615,775
Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03227,3950227,395843,170
Week 4Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10239,025165,150404,1751,247,345
Week 5Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17221,315119,925 341,240 1,588,585
Week 6Doses arriving01/18- 01/24250,400462,395 712,795 2,301,380
Week 7Doses arriving01/25 – 01/31260,150239,525499,6752,801,055
Week 8Doses arriving02/01 – 02/07321,850220,720542,5703,343,625
Week 9Doses arriving02/8 – 02/14320,000244,500564,5003,908,125
Week 10Doses arriving2/15 – 2/21356,990265,525622,5154,530,640
Week 11Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28 393,530305,780699,3105,229,950
Week 12Doses arriving03/01 – 03/07 1,020,660290,5001,311,1606,541,110
Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 – 03/14618,880526,4151,145,2957,686,405
Week 14 Doses arriving 03/15 – 3/21699,790584,7751,284,5658,970,970
Week 15 Doses arriving 03/22 – 3/28828,000737,0801,565,08010,536,050

