Gov. Cuomo announces more than 1.4M COVID-19 doses administered over the past week

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s vaccination program on Sunday. In the last 24 hours, 187,964 doses have been administered across the state’s vast distribution network, and more than 1.4 million doses have been administered over the past seven days. The week 16 allocation of 1,389,705 first and second doses is expected to finish arriving Sunday.   

“As universal eligibility for the vaccine is set to go into effect this week in New York, our goal is to continue getting as many vaccines in arms as quickly and equitably as possible,” Cuomo said. “One in five New Yorkers have now been fully vaccinated, which is great news and a testament to the nonstop work of our providers across the state. It also means four out of five New Yorkers still need to either get a first dose or come back for their second dose, so we are not slowing down. We will continue to work with communities across the state to make sure the vaccine is accessible to every New Yorker, and meanwhile, we must all continue to care for each other by following the public health guidance including mask-wearing.”   

The ‘Am I Eligible’ screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

  • Doctor’s letter
  • Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or
  • Signed certification    

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state’s vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11 a.m. Sunday is as follows.                                   

Statewide Breakdown:

  • Total doses administered – 10,362,737
  • Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 187,964
  • Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,477,186
  • Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 33.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 20.4% 
People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulativeTotalIncrease over past24 hoursCumulativeTotalIncrease over past24 hours
Capital Region393,9995,010252,1425,331
Central New York339,5894,669228,3735,959
Finger Lakes410,4495,796255,3017,754
Long Island806,00511,976451,1615,666
Mid-Hudson672,61412,106377,60513,379
Mohawk Valley170,0081,752111,7561,298
New York City2,956,83751,3001,869,84554,331
North Country176,5251,194129,002982
Southern Tier220,1212,288135,0622,246
Western New York437,5176,331261,5526,307
Statewide6,583,664102,4224,071,799103,253
RegionTotal Doses ReceivedTotal Doses Administered% of Total Doses Administered/Received
Capital Region790,860635,14080.3%
Central New York636,885546,65285.8%
Finger Lakes745,530654,58287.8%
Long Island1,459,2001,226,74684.1%
Mid-Hudson1,185,5201,015,91085.7%
Mohawk Valley329,070277,43284.3%
New York City5,293,6554,677,95388.4%
North Country334,660302,85490.5%
Southern Tier403,540347,69886.2%
Western New York746,835677,77090.8%
Statewide11,925,75510,362,73786.9%
 
                                   		1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTALCUMULATIVE
Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20163,6500163,650163,650
Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27452,1250452,125 615,775
Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03227,3950227,395843,170
Week 4Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10239,025165,150404,1751,247,345
Week 5Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17221,315119,925 341,240 1,588,585
Week 6Doses arriving01/18- 01/24250,400462,395 712,795 2,301,380
Week 7Doses arriving01/25 – 01/31260,150239,525499,6752,801,055
Week 8Doses arriving02/01 – 02/07321,850220,720542,5703,343,625
Week 9Doses arriving02/8 – 02/14320,000244,500564,5003,908,125
Week 10Doses arriving2/15 – 2/21356,990265,525622,5154,530,640
Week 11Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28 393,530305,780699,3105,229,950
Week 12Doses arriving03/01 – 03/07 1,020,660290,5001,311,1606,541,110
Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 – 03/14618,880526,4151,145,2957,686,405
Week 14 Doses arriving 03/15 – 3/21699,790584,7751,284,5658,970,970
Week 15 Doses arriving 03/22 – 3/28828,000737,0801,565,08010,536,050
Week 16 Doses arriving 03/29 – 04/04 819,800 569,9051,389,705  11,925,755
