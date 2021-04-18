Gov. Cuomo announces lowest virus positivity rate since Nov. 7 for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Sunday that the COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 2.35 percent, the lowest since November 7.

“New York is making tremendous progress in our goal to vaccinate every New Yorker while keeping the infection and hospitalization rates down, but variants of the virus remain a concern across the state,” Cuomo said. “It’s going to take everyone working together, as individuals and in communities, to protect each other and defeat this virus once and for all. Until we get to that point, we must stay vigilant and continue with the behaviors we know slow the spread – washing your hands, staying socially distanced and wearing a mask.”

Sunday’s data is summarized below:

Test Results Reported – 243,171

Total Positive – 5,704

Percent Positive – 2.35%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.92%

Patient Hospitalization – 3,754 (-80)

Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -329

Patients Newly Admitted – 478

Hospital Counties – 54

Number ICU – 849 (-17)

Number ICU with Intubation – 520 (-15)

Total Discharges – 170,778 (+511)

Deaths – 35

Total Deaths – 41,485

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 111 0.01% 29% Central New York 74 0.01% 31% Finger Lakes 199 0.02% 37% Long Island 593 0.02% 34% Mid-Hudson 397 0.02% 44% Mohawk Valley 56 0.01% 39% New York City 1865 0.02% 32% North Country 24 0.01% 54% Southern Tier 89 0.01% 47% Western New York 346 0.03% 32% Statewide 3754 0.02% 35%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 239 201 19% Central New York 262 189 29% Finger Lakes 397 246 38% Long Island 854 631 25% Mid-Hudson 671 385 39% Mohawk Valley 97 79 19% New York City 2,562 1992 23% North Country 60 37 44% Southern Tier 126 72 46% Western New York 545 359 34% Statewide 5,813 4191 28%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 2.39% 2.35% 2.31% Central New York 1.43% 1.59% 1.56% Finger Lakes 3.09% 3.22% 3.13% Long Island 3.46% 3.38% 3.21% Mid-Hudson 3.62% 3.54% 3.37% Mohawk Valley 2.00% 1.97% 1.92% New York City 3.27% 3.21% 3.12% North Country 1.68% 1.64% 1.59% Southern Tier 0.81% 0.85% 0.85% Western New York 4.93% 5.25% 4.97% Statewide 3.04% 3.03% 2.92%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Bronx 3.45% 3.65% 3.16% Brooklyn 3.83% 4.09% 3.56% Manhattan 2.12% 2.23% 2.05% Queens 3.79% 3.90% 3.48% Staten Island 4.44% 4.50% 3.85%

Of the 1,984,929 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 23,679 70 Allegany 3,185 7 Broome 17,417 57 Cattaraugus 5,169 21 Cayuga 5,871 8 Chautauqua 8,419 41 Chemung 7,162 20 Chenango 3,091 14 Clinton 4,550 22 Columbia 3,832 6 Cortland 3,546 9 Delaware 2,170 14 Dutchess 27,982 80 Erie 82,588 430 Essex 1,504 8 Franklin 2,403 7 Fulton 4,081 24 Genesee 5,065 11 Greene 3,126 8 Hamilton 301 0 Herkimer 4,930 12 Jefferson 5,465 10 Lewis 2,457 4 Livingston 4,018 21 Madison 4,302 10 Monroe 61,114 233 Montgomery 3,896 15 Nassau 177,344 343 Niagara 18,314 103 NYC 892,275 2,688 Oneida 21,454 45 Onondaga 36,061 120 Ontario 6,887 29 Orange 46,133 112 Orleans 2,776 22 Oswego 6,986 14 Otsego 3,196 15 Putnam 10,217 31 Rensselaer 10,679 37 Rockland 45,700 49 Saratoga 14,418 38 Schenectady 12,420 25 Schoharie 1,552 4 Schuyler 990 2 Seneca 1,883 5 St. Lawrence 6,217 23 Steuben 6,296 24 Suffolk 193,546 395 Sullivan 6,153 27 Tioga 3,412 17 Tompkins 4,058 8 Ulster 13,039 67 Warren 3,386 12 Washington 2,857 10 Wayne 5,260 14 Westchester 125,726 239 Wyoming 3,261 22 Yates 1,110 2

Saturday, 35 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 41,485. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: