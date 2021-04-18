Gov. Cuomo announces lowest virus positivity rate since Nov. 7 for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Sunday that the COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 2.35 percent, the lowest since November 7.
“New York is making tremendous progress in our goal to vaccinate every New Yorker while keeping the infection and hospitalization rates down, but variants of the virus remain a concern across the state,” Cuomo said. “It’s going to take everyone working together, as individuals and in communities, to protect each other and defeat this virus once and for all. Until we get to that point, we must stay vigilant and continue with the behaviors we know slow the spread – washing your hands, staying socially distanced and wearing a mask.”
Sunday’s data is summarized below:
- Test Results Reported – 243,171
- Total Positive – 5,704
- Percent Positive – 2.35%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.92%
- Patient Hospitalization – 3,754 (-80)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -329
- Patients Newly Admitted – 478
- Hospital Counties – 54
- Number ICU – 849 (-17)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 520 (-15)
- Total Discharges – 170,778 (+511)
- Deaths – 35
- Total Deaths – 41,485
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|111
|0.01%
|29%
|Central New York
|74
|0.01%
|31%
|Finger Lakes
|199
|0.02%
|37%
|Long Island
|593
|0.02%
|34%
|Mid-Hudson
|397
|0.02%
|44%
|Mohawk Valley
|56
|0.01%
|39%
|New York City
|1865
|0.02%
|32%
|North Country
|24
|0.01%
|54%
|Southern Tier
|89
|0.01%
|47%
|Western New York
|346
|0.03%
|32%
|Statewide
|3754
|0.02%
|35%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|239
|201
|19%
|Central New York
|262
|189
|29%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|246
|38%
|Long Island
|854
|631
|25%
|Mid-Hudson
|671
|385
|39%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|79
|19%
|New York City
|2,562
|1992
|23%
|North Country
|60
|37
|44%
|Southern Tier
|126
|72
|46%
|Western New York
|545
|359
|34%
|Statewide
|5,813
|4191
|28%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Capital Region
|2.39%
|2.35%
|2.31%
|Central New York
|1.43%
|1.59%
|1.56%
|Finger Lakes
|3.09%
|3.22%
|3.13%
|Long Island
|3.46%
|3.38%
|3.21%
|Mid-Hudson
|3.62%
|3.54%
|3.37%
|Mohawk Valley
|2.00%
|1.97%
|1.92%
|New York City
|3.27%
|3.21%
|3.12%
|North Country
|1.68%
|1.64%
|1.59%
|Southern Tier
|0.81%
|0.85%
|0.85%
|Western New York
|4.93%
|5.25%
|4.97%
|Statewide
|3.04%
|3.03%
|2.92%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Bronx
|3.45%
|3.65%
|3.16%
|Brooklyn
|3.83%
|4.09%
|3.56%
|Manhattan
|2.12%
|2.23%
|2.05%
|Queens
|3.79%
|3.90%
|3.48%
|Staten Island
|4.44%
|4.50%
|3.85%
Of the 1,984,929 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|23,679
|70
|Allegany
|3,185
|7
|Broome
|17,417
|57
|Cattaraugus
|5,169
|21
|Cayuga
|5,871
|8
|Chautauqua
|8,419
|41
|Chemung
|7,162
|20
|Chenango
|3,091
|14
|Clinton
|4,550
|22
|Columbia
|3,832
|6
|Cortland
|3,546
|9
|Delaware
|2,170
|14
|Dutchess
|27,982
|80
|Erie
|82,588
|430
|Essex
|1,504
|8
|Franklin
|2,403
|7
|Fulton
|4,081
|24
|Genesee
|5,065
|11
|Greene
|3,126
|8
|Hamilton
|301
|0
|Herkimer
|4,930
|12
|Jefferson
|5,465
|10
|Lewis
|2,457
|4
|Livingston
|4,018
|21
|Madison
|4,302
|10
|Monroe
|61,114
|233
|Montgomery
|3,896
|15
|Nassau
|177,344
|343
|Niagara
|18,314
|103
|NYC
|892,275
|2,688
|Oneida
|21,454
|45
|Onondaga
|36,061
|120
|Ontario
|6,887
|29
|Orange
|46,133
|112
|Orleans
|2,776
|22
|Oswego
|6,986
|14
|Otsego
|3,196
|15
|Putnam
|10,217
|31
|Rensselaer
|10,679
|37
|Rockland
|45,700
|49
|Saratoga
|14,418
|38
|Schenectady
|12,420
|25
|Schoharie
|1,552
|4
|Schuyler
|990
|2
|Seneca
|1,883
|5
|St. Lawrence
|6,217
|23
|Steuben
|6,296
|24
|Suffolk
|193,546
|395
|Sullivan
|6,153
|27
|Tioga
|3,412
|17
|Tompkins
|4,058
|8
|Ulster
|13,039
|67
|Warren
|3,386
|12
|Washington
|2,857
|10
|Wayne
|5,260
|14
|Westchester
|125,726
|239
|Wyoming
|3,261
|22
|Yates
|1,110
|2
Saturday, 35 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 41,485. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Bronx
|3
|Chautauqua
|1
|Erie
|3
|Jefferson
|1
|Kings
|10
|Madison
|1
|Manhattan
|2
|Orange
|1
|Queens
|6
|Suffolk
|3
|Westchester
|3