Coronavirus Facts First: Wednesday, April 29

Afternoon of April 29, 2020

During Wednesday’s daily briefing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced 330 New Yorkers died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours as the statewide death toll closes in on 18,000 to date.

“We’re making progress, that’s for sure, but were not out of the woods yet,” Gov. Cuomo said about downward trends regarding hospitalization rates and ICU admissions.

On Tuesday, Cuomo said there were about a dozen items on the list of things that need to be accomplished before the state, or any part of the state, can be reopened.

There are now 112 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up four from last official count Monday.

To date, officials report 1,342 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 46 new cases since 24 hours prior.

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Tuesday meant to stave off a shortage of chicken, pork and other meat on American supermarket shelves because of the coronavirus.

The order will use the Defense Production Act to classify meat processing as critical infrastructure to keep production plants open.

The order comes after industry leaders warned that consumers could see meat shortages in a matter of days after workers at major facilities tested positive for the virus. A senior White House official said the administration was working to prevent a situation in which a majority of processing plants shut down for a period of time, which could lead to an 80% drop in the availability of meat in supermarkets. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the order before its release.

A local company is starting a clinical trial for a potential COVID-19 vaccine, set to begin in early June.

Rochester Clinical Research is conducting the study, which will include participants ages 18 to 85. Those interested in participating can visit their website.

University of Rochester Medical Center officials say social distancing and isolation during the pandemic are having an effect on flattening the curve of COVID-19, but with that comes an impact on mental health as adults and children adopt this “new normal” into their lives.

Dr. Yeates Conwell and Dr. Caroline Silva discussed the important of taking care of your mental health along with your physical health.

“Social distancing is physically distancing but not necessarily a lack of connection with other people so if we can plan for that we’ll be better off,” Silva said. “What kind of behaviors can you engage in even in our circumstances that will help you? is that making more phone calls? Is that zoom chats?”

Buying a house can be a big step for many and is typically a hands-on experience. But during the COVID-19 pandemic, the only way to buy a house is by not seeing it in person.

Andy Kachaylo is the president of the Greater Rochester Association of Realtors. He said people are still buying homes despite the pandemic. He also said even after the pandemic is over, he doesn’t expect prices of houses here in Rochester to drop drastically anytime soon.

A Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries.