NEWS 8 WROC VIDEO — As coronavirus continues to dominate headlines locally and beyond, it’s important to isolate what is fact, and what is fiction.

That’s why News 8 WROC is expanding beyond the traditional newscast to deliver the news that matters the most to the people that matter to us: you, the viewer. Each week day we’ll be doing an extended, online-only newscast that compresses the timely coronavirus headlines into one place.

Coronavirus Facts First:

Night of March 24, 2020

The City of Rochester confirmed on Tuesday that the first city employee, who was working to distribute meals, has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The part-time employee was involved with distributing grab-and-go meals at two R-Centers, one at Frederick Douglass, 990 South Avenue and the other at 85 Adams Street.

The employee last worked on Thursday, March 19 and was asymptomatic. They are currently quarantined at home and doing well according to a statement from the city

The statement also said that because of the wearing of masks, gloves and extensive cleaning, there is “no heightened threat to the public receiving meals or coworkers of the employee.”

“There is no increased risk to our children, families and employees. We will continue to distribute meals and take all the precautions necessary to keep people safe,” Mayor Warren said in a press release. “If you need food for your children, our schools and R-centers continue to be available to you and your family. They are safe. They are free. Please use them to feed your kids, if you need help.”

Foodlink is asking the community for help. The non-profit organization is looking for healthy volunteers to fill 20 thousand boxes with food.

As concerns over the coronavirus grow, businesses have closed and 100 percent of the non-essential workforce has been told not to return to work until further notice. People are also stuck inside after Monroe County officials urged residents to not leave their homes unless necessary.

“Everyone feels hopeless right now, everyone’s stuck in their homes wondering what can they do, ” said Mercedes Vasquez-Simmons who is volunteering with Foodlink. “We have macaroni and cheese, vegetables, fruits, tuna fish – you know, canned foods.”

The large undertaking is happening at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center. The space allows Foodlink to keep volunteers and staff at a safe distance while they work.

“What’s great about this space is you can keep great social distancing,” said Mark Dwyer, Communications Manager at Foodlink. “We’re able to set up two separate volunteer activities in this large space, keep people apart and make sure that they are safely packing food,”

10,000 boxes have already been packed but, there is more work to be done. If you are currently in good health and would like to volunteer you can find more information here.

If you can’t help in person, Foodlink has launched an online campaign to raise money for their work. You can donate online here.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello joined Rep. Joe Morelle and United Way of Rochester CEO Jamie Saunders for a public briefing Tuesday.

There are now 106 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, of which 15 people have required hospital treatment and nine of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

Earlier Tuesday, the third COVID-19-related death was reported in Monroe County.

Monroe County officials say they have received 1,573 tests to date and there are 472 Monroe County Residents under mandatory quarantine at this time.

There are now 25,665 cases of COVID-19 in New York state, up by 4,760 from the last official count Monday.

Of the 25,665 confirmed cases, 3,324 have required hospital treatment. Of those patients, 756 are being treated in an Intensive Care Unit — about 23%. At this time, there have been more than 200 deaths related to COVID-19 in New York.

“Those ICU patients require ventilators, that’s why we need ventilators,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

New York remains No. 1 in the nation in confirmed cases by a wide margin with 25,665 total confirmed cases. No. 2 is New Jersey with 2,844, followed by California with 2,230 and Washington state with 2,101.