Coronavirus Facts First: Monday, April 27, 2020

Afternoon of April 27, 2020

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said 337 New Yorkers died from COVID-19 Sunday-19 as the virus has claimed the lives of more than 16,000 in New York state.

The governor said new hospitalizations, virus deaths, and new cases we’re all relatively flat. As the spread of the virus begins to wane, officials are monitoring the best course of action as far as reopening society.

“Different situations, different strategies going forward,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Were coordinating as a state were coordinating with our neighboring states, but you still have to take into considerations the variations across the state and that’s what were trying to navigate.”

The Monroe County Department of Health confirmed on Sunday that 106 people in the county have died from the coronavirus and there are 1,277 people who tested positive for the virus.

According to the DOH, 108 people are in the hospital and 23 are in the intensive care unit.

In the county, 585 people are in mandatory quarantine and 268 people are in isolation.

Many people are trying to profit off the COVID-19 crisis by selling at-home coronavirus testing kits, but U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer warns that these kits are unregulated, and is asking the FDA to crackdown on them.

On Sunday, Senator Schumer demanded the FDA to do more oversight of the marketplace and take cease and desist actions against people selling unregulated tests.

Social distancing can make for stressful times behind closed doors, especially for those with child custody agreements.

A local attorney said he’s been getting a lot of calls related to the COVID-19 stay-at-home order. With courts closed, he said he’s mostly dealing with family emergencies.

Without being able to gather for a traditional commencement ceremony, the University of Rochester is hosting an online event.

The class of 2020 will be able to log on to their computers on May 15 for the virtual ceremony. The president of the university said it will holds its commencement as soon as it’s possible.

Patients and staff at Unity Hospital in Greece were given a different kind of wake up call on Monday.

The Rochester Scottish Pipes & Drums played outside of the facility in a show of support for the healthcare workers. Member of the band said it was all about saying thank you.

