Coronavirus Facts First: March 24, 2020

Coronavirus Facts First:

Afternoon of March 24, 2020

A third person has died in Monroe County from COVID-19, officials announced Tuesday.

“A third individual who tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away. The individual was a patient at URMC’s Strong Memorial Hospital,” said Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza. “Please keep the individual’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers today, as well as the healthcare professionals who are on the frontlines.”

There are now 95 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, according to officials with the Department of Public Health. That number is up by 14 from last official count Monday.

Ages and genders of the 14 new patients:

1 Female in her teens

3 Females in their 20s

1 Male in his 20s

1 Female in her 30s

1 Male in his 30s

1 Male in his 40s

1 Female in her 50s

2 Males in their 50s

1 Female in her 60s

1 Male in his 60s

1 Female in her 70s

There are now 25,665 cases of COVID-19 in New York state, up by 4,760 from the last official count Monday.

Of the 25,665 confirmed cases, 3,324 have required hospital treatment. Of those patients, 756 are being treated in an Intensive Care Unit — about 23%. At this time, there have been more than 200 deaths related to COVID-19 in New York.

“Those ICU patients require ventilators, that’s why we need ventilators,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

New York remains No. 1 in the nation in confirmed cases by a wide margin with 25,665 total confirmed cases. No. 2 is New Jersey with 2,844, followed by California with 2,230 and Washington state with 2,101.

Monroe County: 95

Steuben County: 5

Wayne County: 4

Livingston County: 24

Ontario County: 10

Wyoming County: 2

Genesee County: 1

Orleans County:

Yates County: 0

Seneca County: 0

The IOC announced a first-of-its-kind postponement of the Summer Olympics on Tuesday, bowing to the realities of a coronavirus pandemic that is shutting down daily life around the globe and making planning for a massive worldwide gathering in July a virtual impossibility.

The International Olympic Committee said the Tokyo Games “must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020, but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community.”

A Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries.