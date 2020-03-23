Coronavirus Facts First: March 23, 2020

NEWS 8 WROC VIDEO — As coronavirus continues to dominate headlines locally and beyond, it’s important to isolate what is fact, and what is fiction.

That’s why News 8 WROC is expanding beyond the traditional newscast to deliver the news that matters the most to the people that matter to us: you, the viewer. Each week day we’ll be doing an extended, online-only newscast that compresses the timely coronavirus headlines into one place.

Coronavirus Facts First:

Afternoon of March 23, 2020

2nd death from COVID-19 in Monroe County, 80 total cases, 395 in mandatory quarantine

There are now two deaths in Monroe County related to COVID-19, officials announced Monday morning.

There are now 80 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, up 12 from the last official count Sunday evening. Of the 80 individuals with the virus, 11 are hospitalized and five are being treated in Intensive Care Units.

At this time there are 395 people in mandatory quarantine, according to officials.

Ages and genders of the 12 new cases:

1 Female in her 20s

1 Female in her 30s

2 Males in their 40s

2 Females in their 60s

2 Males in their 60s

1 Female in her 70s

2 Males in their 80s

1 Male in his 90s

“Today, I am reporting that an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away at Unity Hospital,” Said Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza in a statement. “This is our second confirmed death related to COVID-19 in Monroe County. Due to privacy issues, I am unable to release details about this individual. I would like to express my sincerest sympathy for the individual’s family and friends.”

The first local death was reported by officials last week.

There are 5,707 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York, bringing the statewide total to 20,875 Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday morning.

Of the 20,875 cases, 2,635 patients have been hospitalized — about 13%. Of those patients, 621 are being treated in an ICU — about 24%

New York remains No. 1 in the nation in confirmed cases by a wide margin with 20,975. New Jersey is No. 2 with 1,914, California is No. 3 with 1,849, and Washington state is No. 4 with 1,844.

We will keep a running tab of where there are confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our viewing area, broken down by county.

All of this data is directly from the respective county departments of public health.

Confirmed cases by county:

This list is updated as of 12:33 p.m. on Monday March 23, 2020.

April 4 holds a special meaning for Angela Trobia and Gregory Davis. They started dating on April 4, 2016 and planned to get married on their four year anniversary this year.

April 4, 2020 was supposed to become their wedding anniversary. But just three weeks away from their special day, everything changed.

“Once everything hit the news on Sunday we kind of figured with the 50 person rule we needed to postpone or do something because we had 200+ guests, and then we had a few family members kind of nervous about it so we made the decision to postpone it so that everyone stays healthy and safe,” Angela said.

The couple was able to change the date without any trouble.

A Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries.