NEWS 8 WROC VIDEO — As coronavirus continues to dominate headlines locally and beyond, it’s important to isolate what is fact, and what is fiction.

That’s why News 8 WROC is expanding beyond the traditional newscast to deliver the news the matters the most to the people that matter to us: you, the viewer. Each week day we’ll be doing an extended, online-only digital newscast that compresses the daily coronavirus headlines into one place.

Coronavirus Facts First: March 13, 2020

President Donald Trump will address the nation from the White House at 3 p.m. Friday.

According to CNN, the president plans to declare a national emergency over the coronavirus outbreak. The declaration would invoke the Stafford Act, which would allow for more federal aid for states and municipalities.

The Boston Marathon, the world’s most celebrated footrace, was postponed until Sept. 14 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced the decision Friday. The Boston Athletic Association, which oversees the marathon, had held off deciding the fate of the April 20 race even as other high-profile sports events were canceled or postponed around the globe.

Also, Augusta National on Friday postponed the Masters, another massive hit to the spring sports calendar by the new coronavirus that already is responsible for the loss of March Madness and the delay of opening day baseball.

So much for that annual rite of spring and the first week in April devoted to the brilliance of dogwoods and azaleas, and Tiger Woods chasing another green jacket.

During a Friday press conference, Monroe County Council of School Superintendents officials gave details on how they play to keep students and staff during this virus outbreak. At this time, officials say there is no plans to close schools in Monroe County.

“Education is more important that social events which is why were canceling dances, travel, field trips, things that are not a necessity,” Superintendent for Penfield Central School District and the President of the Monroe County Superintendents Association Dr. Thomas Putnam said.

“It is a health issue and we will take our direction from the Monroe County Department of Health when and if we are going to close.”

Putnam said the superintendents are all working close with the Department of Health and taking their advice when it come to preparations in the case of a closure.

Now that coronavirus has arrived in Monroe County, local schools are taking preemptive measures and encouraging ‘distance learning.’

Friday, McQuaid Jesuit High School officials announced there will be no classes Monday, March 16 to allow faculty to prepare for digital instruction. Parents and guardians with heightened concerns due to vulnerable family members or other considerations may choose to keep their sons at home during this time.

Students absent under these circumstances would be expected to keep up with their schoolwork as best as possible from home, and our teachers will be asked to be especially diligent with regular updates on Schoology. Consistent with the Monroe County Department of Public Health’s recommendations, we have limited all on-site events and gatherings in a single space to no more than 50 people.

For the latest on the coronavirus impact for local schools, click here.