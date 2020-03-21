NEWS 8 WROC VIDEO — As coronavirus continues to dominate headlines locally and beyond, it’s important to isolate what is fact, and what is fiction.

That’s why News 8 WROC is expanding beyond the traditional newscast to deliver the news that matters the most to the people that matter to us: you, the viewer. Each week day we’ll be doing an extended, online-only digital newscast that compresses the daily coronavirus headlines into one place.

Coronavirus Facts First:

Evening of March 20, 2020

There are now 36 cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, officials announced Friday afternoon. That number is up two from last official count Friday morning.

There are currently 195 people under quarantine locally. Of the 36 cases in Monroe County, 11 have required hospital treatment.

At this time there has been one local COVID-19-related death.

Here is what we know about the current individuals locally with COVID-19:

1 Male in his 20s

3 Females in their 20s

3 Males in their 30s

1 Female in her 30s

1 Male in his 40s

2 Females in their 40s

6 Males in their 50s

2 Females in their 50s

4 Males in their 60s

3 Females in their 60s

4 Males in their 70s

2 Female in their 70s

2 Males in their 80s

2 Females in their 80s

Health officials say shoppers at the Geneseo Wegmans may have been exposed to coronavirus after Public Health Director Jennifer Rodriguez confirmed a second case of COVID-19 in Livingston County.

Health officials want anyone who visited the Geneseo Wegmans on Sunday, March 15 between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to call them immediately.

The store is located at 4287 Genesse Valley Plaza Road in Geneseo and the Livingston County Department of Health phone number is 585-243-7270.

At Friday’s daily briefing, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a 100% workforce reduction for all non-essential services.

“When I talk about the most drastic action we can take, this is the most drastic action we can take,” Gov. Cuomo said.

Gov. Cuomo said the 100% workforce reduction for non-essential services is not a guideline, but a legal mandate. He ordered New Yorkers to stay home and not go out for anything nonessential.

“These provisions will be enforced,” Gov. Cuomo said. “These are not helpful hints, these are not if you really want to be a great citizen. These are legal actions, and there will be civil fines and mandatory closure for businesses that are not in compliance.”

Gov. Cuomo stressed the importance of social distancing and taking this issue seriously.

President Donald Trump has invoked the Defense Production Act to get needed medical supplies on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak, mobilizing the federal government to marshal the private sector to combat the pandemic.

Trump had said earlier in the week he would tap the act as needed. He said Friday he has put that “in gear.”

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said he implored Trump during a phone call Friday to invoke the Korean War-era act immediately to order the manufacture of ventilators and other critically needed medical gear. The president told Schumer he would, then could be heard on the telephone making the order. He yelled to someone in his office to do it now, said Schumer’s spokesman, Justin Goodman.

Trump also announced an effective closure of the U.S. border with Mexico, prohibiting most travel except for trade. That brings it in line with the restriction on the Canadian border earlier this week.

The Rochester Lilac Festival has been postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Rochester.

The festival organizers announced it in a Facebook post on Friday.

“As of today, we are being advised by the Monroe County Health Department that we will be unable to hold the 2020 Rochester Lilac Festival during the originally planned timeframe of May 8th -17th. As you can imagine, this is painful for all of us. However, we are hopeful and optimistic that we will be able to reschedule,” the post reads.