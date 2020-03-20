NEWS 8 WROC VIDEO — As coronavirus continues to dominate headlines locally and beyond, it’s important to isolate what is fact, and what is fiction.

That’s why News 8 WROC is expanding beyond the traditional newscast to deliver the news that matters the most to the people that matter to us: you, the viewer. Each week day we’ll be doing an extended, online-only digital newscast that compresses the daily coronavirus headlines into one place.

Coronavirus Facts First:

Evening of March 19, 2020

There are 30 cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, officials announced Thursday.

There are currently 195 people under mandatory quarantine. Of the 30 cases, eight have required hospital treatment.

A this time there is one local COVID-19-related death in our community.

Going forward, Monroe County officials say they will release additional demographic information for positive cases, like gender and age. At this time the current individuals locally with COVID-19 are:

1 Male in his 20s

2 Females in their 20s

1 Male in his 30s

1 Female in her 30s

1 Male in his 40s

2 Females in their 40s

5 Males in their 50s

2 Females in their 50s

4 Males in their 60s

3 Females in their 60s

3 Males in their 70s

1 Female in her 70s

2 Males in their 80s

2 Females in their 80s

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday there are 1,769 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York, bringing the statewide total to 4,152.

Of the 4,152 confirmed cases, 777 of the those affected have required hospitalization — about 19%.

“We’re fighting a war on two fronts, we’re fighting the virus, and we’re fighting fear,” Gov. Cuomo said. “In many ways, the fear is more dangerous than the virus.”

Cuomo issued a mandatory workforce reduction across the state Wednesday with the exception of essential services. Businesses would have to have 50% of their workforce working from somewhere other than their businesses.

Thursday, the governor announced he was taking that measure even further.

“I am increasing density control,” Gov. Cuomo said. “No more than 25% of the workforce in office. That means 75%.

Gov. Cuomo also announced certain measures enacted for financial relief, including:

90-day mortgage relief

Waive mortgage payments based on financial hardship

No negative reporting to credit bureaus

Grace period for loan modification

No late payment fees or online payment fees

Postponing or suspending foreclosures

Waive fees for overdrafts, ATMs, and credit cards

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed an executive order mandating businesses that rely on in-office personnel to decrease their in-office workforce by 75%.

This follows the governor’s directive Wednesday that all businesses implement work-from-home policies. Exemptions will be made for essential service industries, including shipping, media, warehousing, grocery and food production, pharmacies, healthcare providers, utilities, banks and related financial institutions, and other industries critical to the supply chain.

“We know what we have to do to contain the spread of this virus — reduce density and person to person contact – and based on new facts we are getting every day, we’re taking further steps to keep more New Yorkers at home while keeping essential services running,” Gov. Cuomo said in a press release . “At the same time, we know there is going to be an economic impact across the state and we are taking new actions to support the thousands of New Yorkers and small businesses who are suffering. It’s going to be hard, it’s going to be disruptive, but we will get through this together.”

As COVID-19 continues to spread across the world, and grow stronger in our community, local health officials urge the public to save the testing for those who the outcome will matter.

“Where the test really do make a difference is going to be for the people who are sick enough to be in the hospital,” University of Rochester Medical Center Dr. Paul Graman said.

Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza added that for everyone else, the treatment is the same. “

That means that whether you have a positive or negative test, the important guidance is that your treatment is social distance. We want people to stay home because we know that is the most effective way in containing the spread.”

Currently, there is a nationwide shortage of testing materials, but Mendoza believes the shortage is temporary. With 80% of of COVID-19 cases diagnosed as mild, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention tell clinicians that [patients whose symptoms can be managed at home should not be tested. The only exception is for health care workers, EMTs or other directly involved with the crisis, but once tested, will allow those to return to work sooner.

The first federal checks to families could be $3,000 for a family of four under the White House proposal to unleash $1 trillion to shore up households and the U.S. economy amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday that the “checks in the mail” would be direct deposited into people’s accounts under the plan the Trump administration has proposed to Congress.

The payments would be $1,000 per adult and $500 per child so that a family of two parents and two children would receive $3,000, Mnuchin told Fox Business Network. The goal is to get that money out in three weeks, he said.

“That’s a lot of money for hard-working Americans,” Mnuchin said.

He said such families would receive another $3,000 six weeks later if the national emergency still exists. Officials have previously said the money is expected to be allocated by income level, to exclude the super-wealthy.

Congress is rushing to compile the sweeping economic rescue package, the biggest undertaking since the 2008 recession and financial crisis, in a matter of days.

Details on Trump’s economic rescue plan are still being worked out — and it’s sure to grow beyond $1 trillion, lawmakers said — but its centerpiece is to dedicate $500 billion to start issuing direct payments to Americans, starting early next month.

The Treasury Department proposed two $250 billion cash infusions to individuals: a first set of checks issued starting April 6, with a second wave in mid-May.