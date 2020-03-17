1  of  78
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central Allendale Columbia School Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God Carpenters Local 268 CDS Monarch Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Faith Church - Brighton Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church First Presbyterian Church of Lyons Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church GENESEE VALLEY HIKING CLUB George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. McQuaid Jesuit Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Monroe Community Coll. Monroe County Public Schools Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northridge Church Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Pittsford Community Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Childfirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Museum and Science Center Seneca Park Zoo Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church The Father's House Town of Irondequoit Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church

Coronavirus Facts First: Evening of March 16, 2020

Coronavirus Facts First

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEWS 8 WROC VIDEO — As coronavirus continues to dominate headlines locally and beyond, it’s important to isolate what is fact, and what is fiction.

That’s why News 8 WROC is expanding beyond the traditional newscast to deliver the news the matters the most to the people that matter to us: you, the viewer. Each week day we’ll be doing an extended, online-only digital newscast that compresses the daily coronavirus headlines into one place.

Coronavirus: Facts First

Evening of March 16, 2020

Bello confirms additional COVID-19 case, 11 local cases total, efforts to help non-profits underway

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello joined Rep. Joe Morelle and officials from the United Way of Greater Rochester, as well as officials from the Rochester Area Community Foundation for a press conference Monday.

During the press conference, Bello announced there is one additional confirmed case locally of COVID-19, bringing Monroe County’s total to 11 at this time. Bello said the Monroe County Department of Public health would have more updated numbers regarding local cases later Monday.

Regarding rumors circulating on social media, Bello says there is no deaths locally at this time related to COVID-19.

“There have been no reports of an individual that has died in our community related to COVID-19,” Bello said.

The announcement, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, was primarily about the county’s effort to realign community resources. Bello announced “a streamlined approach” to providing residents with necessary resources during the COVID-19 outbreak.

That streamlined approach included three new measures:

Businesses, schools ordered to close as confirmed coronavirus cases in NY reaches 950

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced 221 new cases of COVID-19 in New York, bringing the statewide total to 950, and the governor also announced a tri-state effort to curb the spread of the virus.

The governor’s office number of confirmed cases differs from our local department of health. State officials say there are nine confirmed cases in Monroe County, local officials say there are ten.

New York remains No. 1 in the nation in confirmed cases, Washington state is No. 2 with 676 cases. To date, there have been seven coronavirus-related deaths in New York state.

Of the 950 cases, 158 people have required hospitalization — or 17%.

Gov. Cuomo also announced Monday that three regional states, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut will undergo collaborative measures to combat COVID-19.

According to the governor’s office, the three aforementioned states will limit crowd capacity for recreations and social gatherings to 50 people, effective by 8 p.m. Monday.

Officials say restaurants and bars will close for on-premise service and move to take-out and delivery only, effective 8 p.m. Monday.

“Stay home and order from your favorite restaurant, order from your favorite bar, order from your favorite winery,” Gov. Como said. “Order from whatever establishment you were thinking of patronizing just order it and stay home.”

Movie theaters, gyms, and casinos will temporarily close as well, also effective 8 p.m. Monday as officials urge a uniform approach to social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Our primary goal right now is to slow the spread of this virus so that the wave of new infections doesn’t crash our healthcare system, and everyone agrees social distancing is the best way to do that,” Gov. Cuomo said

Trump: US ‘may be’ headed toward recession amid coronavirus outbreak

President Donald Trump says the United States “may be” headed toward a recession as the economy continues to be battered amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump spoke to reporters Monday at a White House briefing as cases in the U.S. continue to spike.

The president says his administration’s focus is on stemming the virus. Once the spread of the virus is stopped, Trump said he believes the U.S. economy will see a “tremendous, tremendous surge.” The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 11% Monday afternoon.

The president also is pledging federal support for airlines struggling because of the pandemic, saying he’s “going to back the airlines 100%.”

Trump also says governors that need ventilators, respirators, masks and other equipment for medical professionals should first try to acquire the items on their own before turning to the federal government for help.

Rochester food delivery guide during COVID-19 outbreak

Gov. Cuomo announced Monday that New York — along with New Jersey and Connecticut — will undergo measures to combat COVID-19.

Those states will limit crowd capacity for recreations and social gatherings to 50 people, effective by 8 p.m. Monday, March 16th.

Restaurants are limited to take out only. Uber Eats also announced it will offer free deliveries and promote independent restaurants.

We’ve put together this ever-growing and changing guide to help you see what’s open — click here for that.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss