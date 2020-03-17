NEWS 8 WROC VIDEO — As coronavirus continues to dominate headlines locally and beyond, it’s important to isolate what is fact, and what is fiction.

That’s why News 8 WROC is expanding beyond the traditional newscast to deliver the news the matters the most to the people that matter to us: you, the viewer. Each week day we’ll be doing an extended, online-only digital newscast that compresses the daily coronavirus headlines into one place.

Coronavirus: Facts First

Evening of March 16, 2020

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello joined Rep. Joe Morelle and officials from the United Way of Greater Rochester, as well as officials from the Rochester Area Community Foundation for a press conference Monday.

During the press conference, Bello announced there is one additional confirmed case locally of COVID-19, bringing Monroe County’s total to 11 at this time. Bello said the Monroe County Department of Public health would have more updated numbers regarding local cases later Monday.

Regarding rumors circulating on social media, Bello says there is no deaths locally at this time related to COVID-19.

“There have been no reports of an individual that has died in our community related to COVID-19,” Bello said.

The announcement, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, was primarily about the county’s effort to realign community resources. Bello announced “a streamlined approach” to providing residents with necessary resources during the COVID-19 outbreak.

That streamlined approach included three new measures:

United Way introducing an online volunteer portal for concerned citizens to help

Activation of “Community Crisis Fund” to allow rapid deployment of resources to help non-profits impacted by the virus outbreak

Human service support hub, local hotline for info & updates to non-profits and community based organizations. Those interested in joining can do so by requesting via email at: CovidResponse@uwrochester.org.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced 221 new cases of COVID-19 in New York, bringing the statewide total to 950, and the governor also announced a tri-state effort to curb the spread of the virus.

The governor’s office number of confirmed cases differs from our local department of health. State officials say there are nine confirmed cases in Monroe County, local officials say there are ten.

New York remains No. 1 in the nation in confirmed cases, Washington state is No. 2 with 676 cases. To date, there have been seven coronavirus-related deaths in New York state.

Of the 950 cases, 158 people have required hospitalization — or 17%.

Gov. Cuomo also announced Monday that three regional states, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut will undergo collaborative measures to combat COVID-19.

According to the governor’s office, the three aforementioned states will limit crowd capacity for recreations and social gatherings to 50 people, effective by 8 p.m. Monday.

Officials say restaurants and bars will close for on-premise service and move to take-out and delivery only, effective 8 p.m. Monday.

“Stay home and order from your favorite restaurant, order from your favorite bar, order from your favorite winery,” Gov. Como said. “Order from whatever establishment you were thinking of patronizing just order it and stay home.”

Movie theaters, gyms, and casinos will temporarily close as well, also effective 8 p.m. Monday as officials urge a uniform approach to social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Our primary goal right now is to slow the spread of this virus so that the wave of new infections doesn’t crash our healthcare system, and everyone agrees social distancing is the best way to do that,” Gov. Cuomo said

President Donald Trump says the United States “may be” headed toward a recession as the economy continues to be battered amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump spoke to reporters Monday at a White House briefing as cases in the U.S. continue to spike.

The president says his administration’s focus is on stemming the virus. Once the spread of the virus is stopped, Trump said he believes the U.S. economy will see a “tremendous, tremendous surge.” The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 11% Monday afternoon.

The president also is pledging federal support for airlines struggling because of the pandemic, saying he’s “going to back the airlines 100%.”

Trump also says governors that need ventilators, respirators, masks and other equipment for medical professionals should first try to acquire the items on their own before turning to the federal government for help.

Restaurants are limited to take out only. Uber Eats also announced it will offer free deliveries and promote independent restaurants.

