NEWS 8 WROC VIDEO — As coronavirus continues to dominate headlines locally and beyond, it’s important to isolate what is fact, and what is fiction.

That’s why News 8 WROC is expanding beyond the traditional newscast to deliver the news the matters the most to the people that matter to us: you, the viewer. Each week day we’ll be doing an extended, online-only digital newscast that compresses the daily coronavirus headlines into one place.

Coronavirus Facts First:

Evening of March 13, 2020

President Donald Trump announced Friday that he is declaring the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency, as Washington struggles with providing Americans with relief and officials race to slow the spread of the outbreak.

Speaking from the Rose Garden, Trump said, “I am officially declaring a national emergency.” He said the emergency would open up $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak.

Trump said he was also giving Secretary of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar emergency authorities to waive federal regulations and laws to give doctors and hospitals “flexibility” in treating patients.

Trump spoke as negotiations continue between the White House and Congress on an aid package, but there was no announcement of a breakthrough, as House Democrats prepare to vote on their own measure Friday.

During a Friday press conference, Monroe County Council of School Superintendents officials gave details on how they play to keep students and staff during this virus outbreak. At this time, officials say there is no plans to close schools in Monroe County.

“Education is more important that social events which is why were canceling dances, travel, field trips, things that are not a necessity,” Superintendent for Penfield Central School District and the President of the Monroe County Superintendents Association Dr. Thomas Putnam said.

“It is a health issue and we will take our direction from the Monroe County Department of Health when and if we are going to close.”

Putnam said the superintendents are all working close with the Department of Health and taking their advice when it come to preparations in the case of a closure.

All Wegmans stores in New York will operate from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. in response to the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus.

The new hours, post on Wegmans’ COVID-19 updates page, says the 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. hours will impact all New York state stores, as well as Erie, Pennsylvania.

The grocery chain has already limited the purchase supply of certain household items.

Six members of the Geneva Police Department under self-quarantine, officials announced Friday.

Officials say an arrestee was showing symptoms of coronavirus Thursday at the Ontario County Jail. That person was tested for both the flu and RSV, and those tests came back negative.

The individual was then tested for coronavirus, and those results haven’t come back yet. The arrestee was then bailed out and is no longer in custody.

Six Geneva Police Department members who were in direct contact with that person are now under self-quarantine.

Officials say there is credible evidence that the arrestee was in several major cities across the country before returning to Geneva.