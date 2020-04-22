Coronavirus Facts First: Afternoon of Wednesday, April 22

NEWS 8 WROC VIDEO — As coronavirus continues to dominate headlines locally and beyond, it’s important to isolate what is fact, and what is fiction.

Afternoon of April 22, 2020

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he had a “functional and effective” Oval Office meeting on Tuesday with President Donald Trump in which he pressed for more federal help as states try to increase testing for the coronavirus.

Cuomo said he told Trump that a rapid increase in testing was a crucial “benchmark” that his state and others need before they can safely reopen the economy and help communities return to a semblance of normalcy.

There are now 86 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up five from last official count Monday.

To date, officials report 1,074 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 39 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 1,074 cases, 99 people are hospitalized and 30 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bob Duffy was appointed Tuesday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo as volunteer special advisor to coordinate the Finger Lakes region’s COVID-19 public health response and reopening strategy.

Locally, Duffy has previously served as Chief of Rochester Police as well as Rochester Mayor before becoming Gov. Cuomo’s Lieutenant Governor in 2010. He says his background will give him insight a new role as lead of re-opening efforts in our area.

U.S. health regulators on Tuesday OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states.

The test from LabCorp will initially only be available to health care workers and first responders under a doctor’s orders. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S.

