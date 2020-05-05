Coronavirus Facts First: Afternoon of Tuesday, May 5

NEWS 8 WROC VIDEO — As coronavirus continues to dominate headlines locally and beyond, it’s important to isolate what is fact, and what is fiction.

Afternoon of May 5, 2020

The governor also announced that when NY PAUSE restrictions expire on May 15, the reopening process will be up to the local regions, but those areas will still have to meet the criteria of the reopening guidelines put forth by the state.

The Finger Lakes region has met five out of seven state requirements to begin reopening. The region still needs to increase testing availability and contact tracers.

There are now 128 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up one from last official count Sunday. To date, officials report 1,556 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 19 new cases since 24 hours prior.

As talk about reopening the area continues, there is growing concern about identifying people that may have COVID-19 symptoms and one company in Rochester is using a new thermal imaging technology that can tell if someone has a high temperature, through just a camera.

Hawkeye Protection, a local security company, is thinking about how its technology can be used to keep business and customers safe, as well look to reopen post coronavirus.

Jon Gonzalez of Hegedorns is navigating the current meat shortage. “It’s been stressful for this whole run,” Gonzalez said Monday. Gonzalez said Hegedorns is stocked for the most part, except for some specific items.

“Meat, pork, especially it’s causing some fluctuations in price you think it’s coming and it’s not there, then a lot of people come in to buy it and they get disappointed,” Gonzalez said.

At least 90,000 New Yorkers who filed unemployment insurance claims were stuck with their applications pending. The governor’s secretary said it’s because they didn’t certify their claims.

“What we’ve found in the last couple days is a lot of people that have been in pending status have not gone on and certified their pending status which is separate from the application,” said Melissa DeRosa, Secretary to Gov. Cuomo, during the governors COVID-19 briefing Monday.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, Rep. Joe Morelle and Rep. Tom Reed will be in the News 8 studio Wednesday for a COVID-19 town hall.

These local leaders say they want to answer as many questions as possible from folks in our community. The live town hall will air on TV and online from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

