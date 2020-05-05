1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Coronavirus Facts First: Afternoon of Tuesday, May 5

Coronavirus Facts First

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEWS 8 WROC VIDEO — As coronavirus continues to dominate headlines locally and beyond, it’s important to isolate what is fact, and what is fiction.

That’s why News 8 WROC is expanding beyond the traditional newscast to deliver the news the matters the most to the people that matter to us: you, the viewer. Each week day we’ll be doing an extended, online-only digital newscast that compresses the daily coronavirus headlines into one place.

Coronavirus Facts First

Afternoon of May 5, 2020

Gov. Cuomo in Rochester: NY PAUSE expires May 15, reopening up to regions, state guidelines

The governor also announced that when NY PAUSE restrictions expire on May 15, the reopening process will be up to the local regions, but those areas will still have to meet the criteria of the reopening guidelines put forth by the state.

The Finger Lakes region has met five out of seven state requirements to begin reopening. The region still needs to increase testing availability and contact tracers.

128 COVID-19 deaths, 1,556 confirmed cases in Monroe County, less than 20 patients in the ICU

There are now 128 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up one from last official count Sunday. To date, officials report 1,556 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 19 new cases since 24 hours prior.

MORE | COVID-19 county by county: Keeping track of local cases throughout the region

Rochester company working on thermal cameras that scan for temperature

As talk about reopening the area continues, there is growing concern about identifying people that may have COVID-19 symptoms and one company in Rochester is using a new thermal imaging technology that can tell if someone has a high temperature, through just a camera.

Hawkeye Protection, a local security company, is thinking about how its technology can be used to keep business and customers safe, as well look to reopen post coronavirus.

Meat shortages: What to expect from grocery stores

Jon Gonzalez of Hegedorns is navigating the current meat shortage. “It’s been stressful for this whole run,” Gonzalez said Monday. Gonzalez said Hegedorns is stocked for the most part, except for some specific items.

“Meat, pork, especially it’s causing some fluctuations in price you think it’s coming and it’s not there, then a lot of people come in to buy it and they get disappointed,” Gonzalez said.

Department of Labor: 90,000 New Yorkers who filed for unemployment missed this important step

At least 90,000 New Yorkers who filed unemployment insurance claims were stuck with their applications pending. The governor’s secretary said it’s because they didn’t certify their claims.

“What we’ve found in the last couple days is a lot of people that have been in pending status have not gone on and certified their pending status which is separate from the application,” said Melissa DeRosa, Secretary to Gov. Cuomo, during the governors COVID-19 briefing Monday.

Your COVID-19 questions for County Executive Bello, Mayor Warren, and Rep Morelle and Reed

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, Rep. Joe Morelle and Rep. Tom Reed will be in the News 8 studio Wednesday for a COVID-19 town hall.

These local leaders say they want to answer as many questions as possible from folks in our community. The live town hall will air on TV and online from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries.

Tracking Coronavirus

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss