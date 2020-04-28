Coronavirus Facts First: Afternoon of Tuesday, April 28

NEWS 8 WROC VIDEO — As coronavirus continues to dominate headlines locally and beyond, it’s important to isolate what is fact, and what is fiction.

That’s why News 8 WROC is expanding beyond the traditional newscast to deliver the news the matters the most to the people that matter to us: you, the viewer. Each week day we’ll be doing an extended, online-only digital newscast that compresses the daily coronavirus headlines into one place.

Coronavirus Facts First

Afternoon of April 28, 2020

Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported 335 new COVID-19 deaths in New York during Tuesday’s briefing, as the death toll statewide exceeds 17,000.

The governor says hospitalization rates and ICU admissions remained relatively flat, and the amount of new hospitalizations also dipped. With some improvement in these metrics, New Yorkers have turned their focus to reopening section of society, but the governor continued to urge caution on the matter.

There are now 108 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up two from last official count Sunday

To date, officials report 1,296 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 19 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 1,296 cases, 100 people are hospitalized and 21 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

This list is updated as of 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 28, 2020

As small businesses rush to apply for funds through the reopened paycheck protection program, one local restaurant owner is saying he can’t go much longer without the money.

Business are once again applying for relief from the Small Business Administration after the paycheck protection program started accepting new applications again on Monday.

Back in March, a Rochester resident received the troubling news that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Jerome June spent 30 days at Rochester General Hospital where he was diagnosed. His family was devastated, but never gave up home. Messages of love and kindness were sent. Monday, he was able to return home.

A Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries.