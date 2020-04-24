Coronavirus Facts First: Afternoon of Thursday, April 24

NEWS 8 WROC VIDEO — As coronavirus continues to dominate headlines locally and beyond, it’s important to isolate what is fact, and what is fiction.

Coronavirus Facts First

Afternoon of April 24, 2020

More evidence is emerging that far more New Yorkers have had the coronavirus than the number confirmed by lab tests, officials said Thursday.

A state survey of about 3,000 people found that nearly 14% had antibodies, suggesting they had been exposed to the virus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at his daily news briefing.

In New York City, the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S., 21% of the people tested had antibodies.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new rules for nursing homes across New York State at his daily briefing on Thursday.

“We’re going to undertake an investigation of nursing homes now to make sure they are following the rules,” the governor said. “They get paid to take care of residents and they have to do it in accordance with state rules and if they don’t we will be taking action.”

There are now 91 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up three from last official count Wednesday.

To date, officials report 1,171 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 41 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 1,171 cases, 102 people are hospitalized and 30 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

Local technology company L3Harris announced in a press release today that they are receiving $500 million from the US Space Force and Missile Systems Center. The funding will start with an initial $30.6 million, and the rest will come over a five-year contract.

The contract states that L3Harris will prove both the Army and the Air Force “with a secure, wideband, anti-jam satellite communications terminal modem for tactical satellite communication operations” called the Anti-jam Modem.

A Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries.