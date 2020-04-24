1  of  75
Closings
Coronavirus Facts First: Afternoon of Thursday, April 24

by: WROC Staff

NEWS 8 WROC VIDEO — As coronavirus continues to dominate headlines locally and beyond, it’s important to isolate what is fact, and what is fiction.

That’s why News 8 WROC is expanding beyond the traditional newscast to deliver the news the matters the most to the people that matter to us: you, the viewer. Each week day we’ll be doing an extended, online-only digital newscast that compresses the daily coronavirus headlines into one place.

Afternoon of April 24, 2020

Gov. Cuomo: Antibody survey shows wide exposure to virus in NY

More evidence is emerging that far more New Yorkers have had the coronavirus than the number confirmed by lab tests, officials said Thursday.

A state survey of about 3,000 people found that nearly 14% had antibodies, suggesting they had been exposed to the virus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at his daily news briefing.

In New York City, the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S., 21% of the people tested had antibodies.

New rules for nursing homes, statewide infection rates, COVID-19 deaths surpass 15K in New York

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new rules for nursing homes across New York State at his daily briefing on Thursday.

“We’re going to undertake an investigation of nursing homes now to make sure they are following the rules,” the governor said. “They get paid to take care of residents and they have to do it in accordance with state rules and if they don’t we will be taking action.”

91 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 1,171 confirmed cases, 102 hospitalizations

There are now 91 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up three from last official count Wednesday.

To date, officials report 1,171 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 41 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 1,171 cases, 102 people are hospitalized and 30 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

MORE | COVID-19 county by county: Keeping track of local cases throughout the region

L3Harris receives $500 million from the US Space Force

Local technology company L3Harris announced in a press release today that they are receiving $500 million from the US Space Force and Missile Systems Center. The funding will start with an initial $30.6 million, and the rest will come over a five-year contract.

The contract states that L3Harris will prove both the Army and the Air Force “with a secure, wideband, anti-jam satellite communications terminal modem for tactical satellite communication operations” called the Anti-jam Modem.

 A Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries.

Tracking Coronavirus

