Closings
Coronavirus Facts First: Afternoon of Thursday, April 23

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEWS 8 WROC VIDEO — As coronavirus continues to dominate headlines locally and beyond, it’s important to isolate what is fact, and what is fiction.

That’s why News 8 WROC is expanding beyond the traditional newscast to deliver the news the matters the most to the people that matter to us: you, the viewer. Each week day we’ll be doing an extended, online-only digital newscast that compresses the daily coronavirus headlines into one place.

Afternoon of April 23, 2020

88 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 1,130 confirmed cases

There are now 88 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up two from last official count Tuesday.

To date, officials report 1,130 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 56 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 1,130 cases, 98 people are hospitalized and 30 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

MORE | COVID-19 county by county: Keeping track of local cases throughout the region

Kirkhaven announces double digit COVID-19 deaths, employees and residents infected

Kirkhaven Transitional Care in Rochester is reporting double digit COVID-19 deaths, as well as more residents with confirmed cases and employees who have tested positive as well.

Officials from the nursing home, located on Alexander Street, say 13 residents have died of COVID-19 at the facility since since March 31; two other residents are “presumed to have died of COVID-19” since March 31, 2020 as well.

Family speaking out after calls for investigation into nursing home over COVID-19 concerns

A daughter is speaking out about how hard to was to get information from the nursing home after her mother passed away from COVID-19 there. This comes as the Monroe county public health commissioner is calling on the state to investigate the same nursing facility.

Sally Merritt-Braciak’s mother lived in the Hurlbut in Brighton. Her mother passed from COVID-19 while in their care, and Braciak said the days leading up were full of worry and fear, as she searched for answers.

Gov. Cuomo outlines plan for ‘tracing army’ to tame outbreak, taps Bloomberg for help

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he’s enlisted former Mayor Mike Bloomberg to help create a “tracing army” that will find infected people and get them into isolation. 

Also during Wednesday’s daily briefing, Gov. Cuomo said “we’re in a relatively good place,” regarding the COVID-19 outbreak in New York state.

 Cuomo also announced new rules on Thursday for nursing homes across New York State at his daily briefing on Thursday.

“We’re going to undertake an investigation of nursing homes now to make sure they are following the rules,” the governor said. “They get paid to take care of residents and they have to do it in accordance with state rules and if they don’t we will be taking action.”

Trump ‘disagrees strongly’ with Georgia’s plan to reopen

President Donald Trump said he told Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp that he “disagreed strongly” with Kemp’s decision to begin allowing some nonessential businesses to soon reopen.

Speaking at a daily White House briefing Wednesday evening, Trump said he told Kemp he had misgivings over the governor’s plan, but would not stand in his way. 

Tracking Coronavirus

A Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries.

