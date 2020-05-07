NEWS 8 WROC VIDEO — As coronavirus continues to dominate headlines locally and beyond, it’s important to isolate what is fact, and what is fiction.

Coronavirus Facts First

Afternoon of May 7, 2020

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said Wednesday that the county will work to distribute 1 million masks to the city of Rochester and local towns throughout the region.

“Now more than ever it is critically important that all Monroe County residents continue to wear face coverings whenever they are out in public,” Bello said. “As we start to reopen, it’s important to maintain healthy habits, or we’ll go backwards. One of those healthy habits is covering your face.”

During his daily coronavirus briefing Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that 232 New Yorkers had died in the past 24 hours from COVID-19 as the statewide death toll from the virus closes in on 20,000.

“232 people were lost yesterday,” Gov. Cuomo said. “That’s 232 families that are suffering today.”

There are now 137 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up six from last official count Tuesday.

To date, officials report 1,623 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 27 new cases since 24 hours prior.

MORE | COVID-19 county by county: Keeping track of local cases throughout the region

Fifteen children between the ages of 2 and 15 have been hospitalized in New York City with symptoms consistent with a rare disease possibly linked to the coronavirus. Health officials said the illness has features of Kawasaki disease, a serious illness first noted in children with COVID-19 in the United Kingdom.

“A pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome, recently reported by authorities in the United Kingdom, is also being observed among children and young adults in New York City and elsewhere in the United States,” said Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, deputy commissioner of the New York City Health Department’s Division of Disease Control, in a public letter to colleagues Monday.

One day after saying that the COVID-19 task force would be winding down, President Donald Trump said Wednesday that it would continue indefinitely, but focus more on rebooting the economy.

Trump tweeted that the panel’s focus would be on “SAFETY & OPENING UP OUR COUNTRY AGAIN.”

Trump’s reversal comes as deaths and infections rates outside of New York, the epicenter of the coronavirus, are rising even as states move to lift their lockdowns.

Well Now Urgent Care is now offering antibody and diagnostic COVID-19 testing at its Rochester locations.

If you’ve had or have COVID-19 symptoms, you are eligible for the tests. All patients will be screened in their car, given a mask and brought directly to a private patient room for further evaluation and testing.

The Internal Revenue Service wants stimulus money accidentally sent to people who have died returned. The IRS used tax returns from the past two years to determine eligibility for those payments.

Some of the recipients died between filing their taxes and receiving the stimulus money.

A Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries.