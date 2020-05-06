1  of  76
Closings
Coronavirus Facts First: Afternoon of May 6

Posted: / Updated:

NEWS 8 WROC VIDEO — As coronavirus continues to dominate headlines locally and beyond, it’s important to isolate what is fact, and what is fiction.

That’s why News 8 WROC is expanding beyond the traditional newscast to deliver the news the matters the most to the people that matter to us: you, the viewer. Each week day we’ll be doing an extended, online-only digital newscast that compresses the daily coronavirus headlines into one place.

Afternoon of May 6, 2020

Another 1,700 virus deaths reported in NY nursing homes

New York state reported more than 1,700 previously undisclosed deaths at nursing homes and adult care facilities in a tally that included for the first time people believed to have been killed by the coronavirus before their diagnoses could be confirmed.

The tally, released late Monday, emerged as state officials faced scrutiny over how they have protected vulnerable residents from the coronavirus.

At least 4,813 people have died from COVID-19 in the state’s nursing homes since March 1, according to the new totals.

131 COVID-19 deaths, 1,596 confirmed cases in Monroe County, hospitalizations dip below 100

There are now 131 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up three from last official count Monday

To date, officials report 1,596 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 40 new cases since 24 hours prior.

MORE: COVID-19 county by county: Keeping track of local cases throughout the region

COVID-19 vaccine: Rochester is 1 of 4 US sites to begin clinical trials

The University of Rochester Medical Center and Rochester Regional Health are collaborating on a new clinical trial for a COVID-19 vaccine, and you can help.

The study will recruit 90 local participants, from ages 18 to 85, and begin administering the vaccine, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, to volunteers in the coming days.

Hundreds of counterfeit COVID-19 test kits seized at Rochester airport by federal officials since March

 U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say agents seized more than 600 counterfeit COVID-19 test kits at the Rochester airport since March.

Authorities say CBP officers at the Rochester Airport were conducting inspections of express-consignment shipments and selected a package for further examination. Recently, officials say the secondary inspection of the package resulted in the discovery of 25 COVID-19 test kits that have not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

A Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries.

Tracking Coronavirus

