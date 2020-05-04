1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Coronavirus Facts First: Afternoon of May 4, 2020

Coronavirus Facts First

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEWS 8 WROC VIDEO — As coronavirus continues to dominate headlines locally and beyond, it’s important to isolate what is fact, and what is fiction.

That’s why News 8 WROC is expanding beyond the traditional newscast to deliver the news the matters the most to the people that matter to us: you, the viewer. Each week day we’ll be doing an extended, online-only digital newscast that compresses the daily coronavirus headlines into one place.

Coronavirus Facts First

Afternoon of May 4, 2020

Hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 continue to decline in NYS; lessons to learn from the virus

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, “[The] overall direction is good, even though it is painful,” when discussing the COVID-19 numbers in New York State on Sunday.

According to the New York State Health Department, hospitalizations throughout the state continue to decline. Governor Cuomo said the state has fewer than 10,000 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 for the first time since about March 18.

Cuomo announced 280 more people lost their fight with COVID-19 and passed away from the virus on Saturday.

FDA allows emergency use of drug remdesivir for coronavirus

U.S. regulators on Friday allowed emergency use of an experimental drug that appears to help some coronavirus patients recover faster.

It is the first drug shown to help fight COVID-19, which has killed more than 230,000 people worldwide.

President Donald Trump announced the news at the White House alongside Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn, who said the drug would be available for patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

127 COVID-19 deaths, 1,537 confirmed cases in Monroe County, 105 hospitalized

The Monroe County Department of Public Health announced on Sunday that the county has 33 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus since Saturday and one new death.

The DPH said 127 people have died from the virus, and there are 1,537 confirmed cases in Monroe County.

MORE | COVID-19 county by county: Keeping track of local cases throughout the region

Nice weekend weather leads to packed parks despite social distancing orders

 Many people headed to the parks as the weather got warming but with new social distancing laws, some places like Cobb’s Hill and Highland Park looked a little different.

With tons of people out at park on Sunday, some park goers had social distancing is at the top of their mind.

“It surprised me only the number of cars, I said what’s gonna happen two week from now the lilac fest was canceled but even if there’s no lilac festival, if the weather is like it is now, 75 degrees, there’ll be like 5,000 people here,” said Robert Gray, a Rochester resident.

 A Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries.

Tracking Coronavirus

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss