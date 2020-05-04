NEWS 8 WROC VIDEO — As coronavirus continues to dominate headlines locally and beyond, it’s important to isolate what is fact, and what is fiction.

Coronavirus Facts First

Afternoon of May 4, 2020

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, “[The] overall direction is good, even though it is painful,” when discussing the COVID-19 numbers in New York State on Sunday.

According to the New York State Health Department, hospitalizations throughout the state continue to decline. Governor Cuomo said the state has fewer than 10,000 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 for the first time since about March 18.

Cuomo announced 280 more people lost their fight with COVID-19 and passed away from the virus on Saturday.

U.S. regulators on Friday allowed emergency use of an experimental drug that appears to help some coronavirus patients recover faster.

It is the first drug shown to help fight COVID-19, which has killed more than 230,000 people worldwide.

President Donald Trump announced the news at the White House alongside Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn, who said the drug would be available for patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

The Monroe County Department of Public Health announced on Sunday that the county has 33 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus since Saturday and one new death.

The DPH said 127 people have died from the virus, and there are 1,537 confirmed cases in Monroe County.

Many people headed to the parks as the weather got warming but with new social distancing laws, some places like Cobb’s Hill and Highland Park looked a little different.

With tons of people out at park on Sunday, some park goers had social distancing is at the top of their mind.

“It surprised me only the number of cars, I said what’s gonna happen two week from now the lilac fest was canceled but even if there’s no lilac festival, if the weather is like it is now, 75 degrees, there’ll be like 5,000 people here,” said Robert Gray, a Rochester resident.

A Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries.