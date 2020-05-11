Coronavirus Facts First: Afternoon of May 11, 2020

1  of  76
Closings
Afternoon of May 11, 2020

NEWS 8 WROC VIDEO — As coronavirus continues to dominate headlines locally and beyond, it’s important to isolate what is fact, and what is fiction.

That’s why News 8 WROC is expanding beyond the traditional newscast to deliver the news the matters the most to the people that matter to us: you, the viewer. Each week day we’ll be doing an extended, online-only digital newscast that compresses the daily coronavirus headlines into one place.

Afternoon of May 11, 2020

Cuomo to start meetings with county executive on reopening

The NY PAUSE order that closed non-essential businesses is set to expire on May 15 and regions are rushing to meet a set of criteria laid out by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in order to start reopening phases.

Cuomo extending New York’s coronavirus emergency declaration but did not change the end date for NY PAUSE orders and many upstate regions will begin reopening May 15.

“This state, we have a clear uniform set of criteria. It’s the same all across the state, it’s all science-based, it’s all data-based and we’ll look at those numbers, we’ll look at those data points to see where it’s safe to open,” Cuomo said.

New state nursing home guidelines amid still-dropping COVID-19 hospitalizations

In an attempt to protect New York’s most vulnerable population, Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued a new set of guidelines for nursing homes on Sunday.

Early in the COVID-19 process, guidelines like limiting visitation were put into effect at nursing homes across the state, and more guidelines were announced by Cuomo at Sunday’s press conference:

  • All nursing home staff must be tested for COVID-19 twice a week
  • Hospitals can’t discharge patients to nursing homes until they test negative for COVID-19

148 deaths, 1,789 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County

The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed on Sunday that 148 people in the county have died from the coronavirus.

There are 46 new confirmed cases of the virus since Saturday bringing the total to 1,789 cases in the county.

MORE | COVID-19 county by county: Keeping track of local cases throughout the region

Schumer calls on VA to explain use of unproven drug on veterans

The Senate’s top Democrat on Sunday called on the Department of Veterans Affairs to explain why it allowed the use of an unproven drug on veterans for the coronavirus, saying patients may have been put at unnecessary risk.

Sen. Charles Schumer of New York said the VA needs to provide Congress more information about a recent bulk order for $208,000 worth of hydroxychloroquine. President Donald Trump has heavily promoted the malaria drug, without evidence, as a treatment for COVID-19.

New data suggests young children could be affected by COVID-19; hospitalizations in NY continue to decline

When the COVID-19 pandemic began, researchers thought young children could not be affected by the virus. However, new data released during Governor Andrew Cuomo’s press conference on Saturday suggested young people might be able to be affected by COVID-19.

Hospitals in New York State recently reported 73 cases of young people who had been hospitalized with something that could be related to COVID-19, but it is unclear if it is directly linked to COVID-19. Three children in New York State have tragically passed away from this illness. 

A Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries.

Tracking Coronavirus

