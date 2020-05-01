NEWS 8 WROC VIDEO — As coronavirus continues to dominate headlines locally and beyond, it’s important to isolate what is fact, and what is fiction.

Each week day we'll be doing an extended, online-only digital newscast that compresses the daily coronavirus headlines into one place.

Coronavirus Facts First

Afternoon of May 1, 2020

Drive-in testing for COVID-19 will begin at Monroe Community College Friday.

The testing site at MCC is for first responders, health care workers and essential employees, even if they aren’t symptomatic. Those interested do have to take an assessment ahead of time either online or by phone.

There are now 115 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up two from last official count Wednesday.

To date, officials report 1,414 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 46 new cases since 24 hours prior.

COVID-19 continues to take a toll on public health and the economy and Monroe County Executive Adam Bello gave an about the status of this year’s budget Thursday.

Factoring in lost revenue from sales tax, hotel and motel tax, fees, and a potential loss in state aid, the county projects it could be short anywhere from $68 to $122 million in total.

Before the pandemic started, Monroe County was off to a sound fiscal year, according to the county executive.

More than 3.8 million laid-off workersapplied for unemployment benefits last week as the U.S. economy slid further into a crisis that is becoming the most devastating since the 1930s.

Roughly 30.3 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the six weeks since the coronavirus outbreak began forcing millions of employers to close their doors and slash their workforces. That is more people than live in the New York and Chicago metropolitan areas combined, and it’s by far the worst string of layoffs on record. It adds up to more than one in six American workers.

Colleges and universities across New York State are receiving a total of $900 million from the federal CARES Act. Private colleges are receiving $300 million of that.

Roberts Wesleyan College is one of many colleges receiving that money. Half of it will go directly to students and the rest can be used to help the college with anything COVID-19 related.

On Thursday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg is helping to lead the way for training the ‘tracing army’ that is needed to help find those people who have tested positive for coronavirus, and those that they may have come in contact with.

Right now, Cuomo says that “trace-test-isolate” remains the key to controlling coronavirus. About 30,000 tests are being performed daily, but they would like to ramp that up to 40,000 tests a day

A Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries.