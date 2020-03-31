NEWS 8 WROC VIDEO — As coronavirus continues to dominate headlines locally and beyond, it’s important to isolate what is fact, and what is fiction.

That’s why News 8 WROC is expanding beyond the traditional newscast to deliver the news the matters the most to the people that matter to us: you, the viewer. Each week day we’ll be doing an extended, online-only digital newscast that compresses the daily coronavirus headlines into one place.

Coronavirus Facts First:

Afternoon of March 31, 2020

Livingston County Department of Health officials reported the area’s first COVID-19 death Tuesday morning.

Officials say the person who died was a man in his 20s.

“We know this virus is deadly and now that reality has hit home in a terrible, tragic way. We are sending our deepest condolences to this man’s family and friends,” said Jennifer Rodriguez, Livingston County Public Health Director. “To our residents, stay home and stay safe. We must work together to protect the health and safety of all community members.”

Additionally, Livingston County officials announce three new positive COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning, bringing the area’s total up to 18 confirmed cases.

Officials announced Monday afternoon there are now eight COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County and 257 confirmed cases.

Of the 257 confirmed cases, 42 are hospitalized and 25 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

At this time, officials say there are 490 under mandatory quarantine. To date, 76 people have been resolved and released from isolation.

Department of health officials say deaths, and those who have resolved, will still be counted in the total case count.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced 9,298 new confirmed cases of COVId-19 in New York Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 75,795.

Of the 75,795 cases, 10,929 people have required hospitalization with 2,710 patients in the ICU. To date, 4,975 patients with COVID-19 have been discharged from New York state hospitals.

There has been 1,550 COVID-19 deaths in New York state, up from 1,218 reported Monday.

With more than 75,000 cases, New York remains the epicenter of the pandemic throughout the United States. New Jersey is No. 2 in confirmed cases with 16,636 and California is No. 3 with 7,421.

Universal masking procedures will take effect Tuesday evening at University of Rochester Medicine and Rochester Regional. The move is the latest of several actions local health systems have taken to help flatten the curve of Covid-19.

According to health officials, all medical providers, staff and visitors in these facilities will be required to wear a surgical mask at all times in public and in clinical areas.

“We want to assure you that the mask doesn’t mean you’re in danger. We’re just taking every precaution to keep everyone safe,” UR Medicine Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Apostolakos said.

The universal masking is a preventative strategy to keep health care workers safe and slow down the Covid-19 cases in the area.

The measure will start at 7 p.m. at all Rochester Regional and UR Medicine facilities. Doctors said they are confident in the supply of masks as of now, but they are preserving them as much as possible.

New York City reported its first coronavirus death of a person under 18 years old as the number of fatalities in the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak continued to rise rapidly.

City officials announced Tuesday that 250 more ambulances and 500 paramedics and EMTs are headed to New York to help manage record numbers of calls for assistance. A temporary hospital in a convention center began accepting patients.

Last week, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced the creation of an Emergency Small Business Assistance loan program to help local businesses affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The program was approved Wednesday by the Monroe County Industrial Development Corporation. It offered zero interest loans of up to $10,000 in capital for qualifying businesses in retail, health care, restaurants, real estate, technology, personal/professional services, construction, manufacturers, and other small businesses with 50 or fewer full time employees.

Officials said initial funding for the program was $500,000.

Five days after launch, the loan program has been suspended.

An update on Monroe County’s Economic Development webpage says:

“Due to the overwhelming response to the Monroe County Emergency Small Business Loan Program, we are temporarily suspending application intake to ensure the applications already received are properly reviewed for eligibility. The application will reopen as soon possible. In the meantime, the application for federal relief for small businesses is open and can be found here: https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela“