House passes $2.2 trillion virus relief bill, rushes it to Trump
Coronavirus Facts First: Afternoon of March 27, 2020

Coronavirus Facts First

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEWS 8 WROC VIDEO — As coronavirus continues to dominate headlines locally and beyond, it’s important to isolate what is fact, and what is fiction.

That’s why News 8 WROC is expanding beyond the traditional newscast to deliver the news that matters the most to the people that matter to us: you, the viewer. Each week day we’ll be doing an extended, online-only newscast that compresses the timely coronavirus headlines into one place.

Coronavirus Facts First:

Night of March 24, 2020

COVID-19 cases climb over 44K in NY, more than 500 deaths, schools to stay closed

There are now 44,635 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York state, up by 7,377 from last official count Thursday.

Of the 44,635 cases, 6,481 have required hospitalization and 1,583 of those patients have received treatment in an Intensive Care Unit. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that to date, 2,045 patients have been discharged.

160 cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, 4 deaths, 31 hospitalizations, 20 in ICU

There are now 160 cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, officials announced Friday morning.

Officials announced the fourth COVID-19 related death in Monroe County Thursday afternoon.

Of the 160 confirmed cases, 31 are hospitalized and 20 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

At this time, officials say there are 423 under mandatory quarantine. To date, 14 people have been resolved and released from isolation.

COVID-19 county by county: Keeping track of local cases throughout the region

Bello announces 4-part Surge Capacity Plan for local hospitals’ COVID-19 efforts

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and health officials in the community announced the detailed of the “Surge Capacity Plan” for local hospitals on Friday.

Earlier this month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo required all hospitals in New York State to increase their capacity by 50% with a goal of 100% in preparation for cases to worsen. The four part plan announced on Friday details how the community hospitals are responding.

The phases for the plan are as follow:

  • Phase one: Turn over beds that are currently available and delay all non-urgent surgeries
  • Phase two: Turn hospital overflow or ambulatory clinics into spaces able to provide patient care
  • Phase three: Expand into non tradition spaces, converting space like hallways into patient care rooms, doubling up non COVID-19 patients who are currently in private rooms
  • Phase four: Creating a field hospital

Official said on Friday that Monroe County is well into phase one. “If we can manage to stay home, if we can manage to limit only the essentials going to work, very frankly we might not even have to go into phase two and that’s what we hope,” Monroe County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said.

