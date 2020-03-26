Coronavirus Facts First: Afternoon of March 26, 2020

NEWS 8 WROC VIDEO — As coronavirus continues to dominate headlines locally and beyond, it’s important to isolate what is fact, and what is fiction.

Afternoon of March 26, 2020

There are now 142 cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, officials announced Wednesday morning.

At this time, there have been three COVID-19-related deaths in Monroe County. Of the 142 cases, 32 have required hospital treatment, and 18 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

Officials say there are 545 Monroe County residents under mandatory quarantine.

Of the 142 cases, 10 people have resolved and been released from isolation. Department of health officials say deaths, and those who have resolved, will still be counted in the total case count.

There are 6,448 new COVID-19 cases in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 37,258.

Of the 37,258 cases, 5,327 have required hospital treatment. Of those patients, 1,290 have required treatment in an Intensive Care Unit. To date, 1,517 patients have been discharged from the hospital.

Gov. Cuomo reported a rise in COVID-19 deaths in New York, with 385 statewide as of Thursday afternoon. To date, 122,104 people have been tested in New York.

New York remains No. 1 in the nation by a wide margin in confirmed cases with 37,258, and No. 1 in deaths.

Nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — more than quadruple the previous record set in 1982 — amid a widespread economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus.

The surge in weekly applications was a stunning reflection of the damage the viral outbreak is doing to the economy. Filings for unemployment aid generally reflect the pace of layoffs.

The pace of layoffs is sure to accelerate as the U.S. economy sinks into a recession. Revenue has collapsed at restaurants, hotels, movie theaters, gyms, and airlines. Auto sales are plummeting, and car makers have close factories. Most such employers face loan payments and other fixed costs, so they’re cutting jobs to save money.