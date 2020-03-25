Coronavirus Facts First: Afternoon of March 25, 2020

1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Coronavirus Resources

County by County COVID-19 Counter

Rochester Takeout & Delivery Guide

Coronavirus: Facts First

Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Facts First: Afternoon of March 25, 2020

Coronavirus Facts First

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEWS 8 WROC VIDEO — As coronavirus continues to dominate headlines locally and beyond, it’s important to isolate what is fact, and what is fiction.

That’s why News 8 WROC is expanding beyond the traditional newscast to deliver the news that matters the most to the people that matter to us: you, the viewer. Each week day we’ll be doing an extended, online-only digital newscast that compresses the daily coronavirus headlines into one place.

Coronavirus Facts First:

Evening of March 23, 2020

COVID-19 cases in NY surpass 30K, mental health hotline launched, hospital supplies shipped

There are 5,146 new COVID-19 cases in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 30,811.

Of the 30,811 cases, 3,805 have required hospital treatment — about 12%. Of those patients, 888 have required treatment in an Intensive Care Unit — about 3% of all positive cases.

To date, 103,479 people have been tested in New York, with 12,137 tests from the last official county Tuesday.

“As of yesterday about 38% of all testing nationwide has been performed by the state of New York,” Gov. Cuomo said.

117 cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, 3 deaths, 22 hospitalized, 534 in mandatory quarantine

There are now 117 cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, officials announced Wednesday morning.

That number is up by 11 from last official count Tuesday afternoon.

At this time, there have been three COVID-19-related deaths in Monroe County. Of the 117 cases, 22 have required hospital treatment, and 11 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

Officials say there are 534 Monroe County residents under mandatory quarantine.

Of the 117 cases, two people have resolved and been released from isolation.

Urgent Care consolidation while demands increase from COVID-19

University of Rochester Medicine is temporarily consolidating some of its Urgent Care operations to manage resources through the coronavirus crisis.

Beginning on Wednesday, UR Medicine Urgent Care locations in Spencerport and Perinton will be closed — including outpatient imaging services. The resources at those locations will be redeployed to other urgent care locations and Emergency Departments sites.

NY primary postponement

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, New York State Election Commissioners are calling for New York’s Primary to be postponed.

The democratic presidential primary is scheduled for April 28, but the commissioners are calling for it to be pushed back to June 23. They also want to increase the use of absentee voting and allow greater flexibility to administer the elections in June.

Trump, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill

The White House and Senate leaders of both parties announced agreement early Wednesday on unprecedented emergency legislation to rush sweeping aid to businesses, workers and a health care system slammed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The urgently needed pandemic response measure is the largest economic rescue measure in history and is intended as a weeks- or months-long patch for an economy spiraling into recession and a nation facing a potentially ghastly toll.

Johns Hopkins offers live, interactive map of global coronavirus cases

A Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries.

Tracking Coronavirus

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss