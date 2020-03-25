Coronavirus Facts First: Afternoon of March 25, 2020

NEWS 8 WROC VIDEO — As coronavirus continues to dominate headlines locally and beyond, it’s important to isolate what is fact, and what is fiction.

That’s why News 8 WROC is expanding beyond the traditional newscast to deliver the news that matters the most to the people that matter to us: you, the viewer. Each week day we’ll be doing an extended, online-only digital newscast that compresses the daily coronavirus headlines into one place.

Coronavirus Facts First:

Evening of March 23, 2020

There are 5,146 new COVID-19 cases in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 30,811.

Of the 30,811 cases, 3,805 have required hospital treatment — about 12%. Of those patients, 888 have required treatment in an Intensive Care Unit — about 3% of all positive cases.

To date, 103,479 people have been tested in New York, with 12,137 tests from the last official county Tuesday.

“As of yesterday about 38% of all testing nationwide has been performed by the state of New York,” Gov. Cuomo said.

There are now 117 cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, officials announced Wednesday morning.

That number is up by 11 from last official count Tuesday afternoon.

At this time, there have been three COVID-19-related deaths in Monroe County. Of the 117 cases, 22 have required hospital treatment, and 11 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

Officials say there are 534 Monroe County residents under mandatory quarantine.

Of the 117 cases, two people have resolved and been released from isolation.

University of Rochester Medicine is temporarily consolidating some of its Urgent Care operations to manage resources through the coronavirus crisis.

Beginning on Wednesday, UR Medicine Urgent Care locations in Spencerport and Perinton will be closed — including outpatient imaging services. The resources at those locations will be redeployed to other urgent care locations and Emergency Departments sites.

NY primary postponement

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, New York State Election Commissioners are calling for New York’s Primary to be postponed.

The democratic presidential primary is scheduled for April 28, but the commissioners are calling for it to be pushed back to June 23. They also want to increase the use of absentee voting and allow greater flexibility to administer the elections in June.

The White House and Senate leaders of both parties announced agreement early Wednesday on unprecedented emergency legislation to rush sweeping aid to businesses, workers and a health care system slammed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The urgently needed pandemic response measure is the largest economic rescue measure in history and is intended as a weeks- or months-long patch for an economy spiraling into recession and a nation facing a potentially ghastly toll.

A Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries.