NEWS 8 WROC VIDEO — As coronavirus continues to dominate headlines locally and beyond, it’s important to isolate what is fact, and what is fiction.

That’s why News 8 WROC is expanding beyond the traditional newscast to deliver the news that matters the most to the people that matter to us: you, the viewer. Each week day we’ll be doing an extended, online-only digital newscast that compresses the daily coronavirus headlines into one place.

Coronavirus Facts First:

Afternoon of March 20, 2020

There are 2,950 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York, bringing the state total to 7,102.

Of the 7,102 confirmed cases, 1,255 of the those affected have required hospitalization — about 18%. There have been 35 deaths in the state.

New York remains No. 1 in the nation in confirmed cases with 7,102. No. 2 is Washington state with 1,376.

“You can see New York is in a dramatically different position,” Gov. Cuomo said.

At Friday’s daily briefing, the governor announced a 100% workforce reduction for all non-essential services.

“When I talk about the most drastic action we can take, this is the most drastic action we can take,” Gov. Cuomo said.

Gov. Cuomo said the 100% workforce reduction for non-essential services is not a guideline, but a legal mandate. He ordered New Yorkers to stay home and not go out for anything nonessential.

“These provisions will be enforced,” Gov. Cuomo said. “These are not helpful hints, these are not if you really want to be a great citizen. These are legal actions, and there will be civil fines and mandatory closure for businesses that are not in compliance.”

Gov. Cuomo stressed the importance of social distancing and taking this issue seriously.

“Your actions can affect my health, that’s where we are. So there is a social compact that we have. What you do can affect my health,” the governor said.

“Yes, New York has the tightest control in the country. You look at those numbers are you understand why. 15 days ago we were at 0 today we are at 2,900. Those numbers are why we are taking these actions.”

Cuomo also announced he will stop any evictions for any residential or commercial tenants for 90 days. “I know I’m going to put people out of work with what I did, I don’t want to put them out of their house.”

According to the governor, below is a list of the essential services that are except from the 100% reduction mandate:

Health care providers

First responders

Grocery and food production (including food delivery and take out eateries)

Pharmacies

Utilities

Shipping

Warehousing

Industries critical to the supply chain

Banks and related financial institutions

Media

When asked about more specific services at a press conference Friday morning, Cuomo said his office will release updates as they come up with more guidelines.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced on Friday the IRS has officially moved Tax Day to July 15.



Friday’s announcement will give extra time for individuals and businesses to file their taxes and move the filing deadline from April 15 to July 15.

“We are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties,” Mnuchin said.

The administration had announced earlier in the week that it would delay the payments, a move that Mnuchin said would leave $300 billion in the economy at a critical time.

As of Feb. 21, the IRS had issued more than 37.4 million refunds averaging $3,125.

There are now 34 cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, officials announced Friday morning. That number is up four from last official count Thursday afternoon.

There are currently 195 people under quarantine locally. Of the 34 cases in Monroe County, 11 have required hospital treatment.

At this time there has been one local COVID-19-related death.

Here is what we know about the current individuals locally with COVID-19: