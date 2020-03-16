NEWS 8 WROC VIDEO — As coronavirus continues to dominate headlines locally and beyond, it’s important to isolate what is fact, and what is fiction.

That’s why News 8 WROC is expanding beyond the traditional newscast to deliver the news the matters the most to the people that matter to us: you, the viewer. Each week day we’ll be doing an extended, online-only digital newscast that compresses the daily coronavirus headlines into one place.

Coronavirus Facts First:

Afternoon of March 16, 2020

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced 221 new cases of COVID-19 in New York, bringing the statewide total to 950, and the governor also announced a tri-state effort to curb the spread of the virus.

New York remains No. 1 in the nation in confirmed cases, Washington state is No. 2 with 676 cases. To date, there have been seven coronavirus-related deaths in New York state. Of the 950 cases, 158 people have required hospitalization — or 17%.

Gov. Cuomo also announced Monday that three regional states, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut will undergo collaborative measures to combat COVID-19. According to the governor’s office, the three aforementioned states will limit crowd capacity for recreations and social gatherings to 50 people, effective by 8 p.m. Monday.

Officials say restaurants and bars will close for on-premise service and move to take-out and delivery only, effective 8 p.m. Monday.

“Stay home and order from your favorite restaurant, order from your favorite bar, order from your favorite winery,” Gov. Como said. “Order from whatever establishment you were thinking of patronizing just order it and stay home.”

Movie theaters, gyms, and casinos will temporarily close as well, also effective 8 p.m. Monday as officials urge a uniform approach to social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Officials with Ontario County has confirmed one coronavirus case in the county.

Public Health Director Mary Beer confirmed one woman has tested positive for COVID-19

“This individual was already known to us because we had the individual under preliminary quarantine and this individual had been cooperating full,” Beer said.

Beer said the woman, who is under 60 years old, lives in Victor and is an employee at the Friendly Home, a nursing and rehabilitation center in Rochester.

The woman recently returned from a trip from Miami, Florida. The woman and her husband are in quarantine in their homes.

“Is it going to be worse? We’re going to get hit just like the rest of the country. But were trying to mitigate, we’re trying to be on top of it,” Beer said. Over the weekend, the county declared a state of emergency.

As of Monday, there were 3 residents in Ontario County in mandatory quarantine and under a dozen in preliminary county.

Dr. Colleen Fogarty, the Department Chair for the University of Rochester Department of Family Medicine, discussed the latest information on the spread of COVID-19 Monday during News 8 at Sunrise.

Dr. Fogarty explained COVID-19 is a “novel” virus, meaning this particular virus hasn’t infected humans before now. Therefore, no one has immunity and everyone can be infected.

According to the doctor, it’s not clear yet if COVID-19 will have a season like the flu, which tends to wind down as the temperatures rise in April and May.

As it relates to social distancing and students home from school, Dr. Fogarty said, “The whole point of social distancing is to keep people away from each other to slow down the spread of contagion. When kids are home from school it’s not a good idea to get a bunch of kids together and have a football game. The whole point is to stay in small groups in your family. Kids need structure during their day. They need to get some school work done. They probably have some chores. They probably need a little bit of outside time, but again, not big groups together and plenty of handwashing.”

If you think you have symptoms – fever, cough, trouble breathing – call your primary care physician first. If you don’t have a primary care physician, call the Monroe County hotline at (585) 753-5555 or go online and email the County at covid19@monroecounty.gov.

Stocks lost more than 6% on Wall Street Monday as huge swaths of the economy come closer to shutting down due to the coronavirus outbreak, from airlines to restaurants. Emergency actions taken by the Federal Reserve late Sunday to prop up the economy and get financial markets running smoothly again may have raised fears even further, some investors said.

The selling began immediately on Wall Street, and losses were sharp enough at the open to trigger a temporary trading halt for the third time in the last two weeks. The losses had been even steeper earlier in the morning, and they spread around the world. European stocks and crude oil were down 5% or more. The world’s brightest spot may have been Japan, where the central bank announced more stimulus for the economy, and stocks still lost 2.5%.

The spreading coronavirus is causing businesses around the world to shut their doors. While that can slow the spread of the virus, it’s also taking cash out of the pockets of businesses and workers. That has economists slashing their expectations for upcoming months, and JPMorgan Chase says the U.S. economy may shrink at a 2% annual rate this quarter and 3% in the April-through-June quarter. To many investors, that meets the definition of a recession, and the question is how long it will last.

The best-case scenario for many investors is that the economic shock will be steep but short, with growth recovering later this year after businesses reopen. Pessimists, though, are preparing for a longer haul.