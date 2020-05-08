Coronavirus Facts First: Afternoon of Friday, May 8

NEWS 8 WROC VIDEO — As coronavirus continues to dominate headlines locally and beyond, it’s important to isolate what is fact, and what is fiction.

That’s why News 8 WROC is expanding beyond the traditional newscast to deliver the news the matters the most to the people that matter to us: you, the viewer. Each week day we’ll be doing an extended, online-only digital newscast that compresses the daily coronavirus headlines into one place.

Coronavirus Facts First

Afternoon of May 8, 2020

There are now 139 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up two from last official count Wednesday. To date, officials report 1,673 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 46 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 1,673 cases, 90 people are hospitalized and 16 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

MORE | COVID-19 county by county: Keeping track of local cases throughout the region

Monroe County and City of Rochester officials have announced new screening tool to help track coronavirus in the region.

“I’m excited to announce the launch of the ROC COVID symptom tracker and I’m asking all of you to sign up today,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said. “Residents across the region can volunteer to go online and answer a short questions about how you’re feeling each day. The information collected will go into a database and will be used to help detect potential hotspots of the virus early while symptoms are starting to develop.”

UR Medicine Primary Care has created an outpatient clinic devoted to evaluating people who may have COVID-19.

The Central Respiratory Clinic sees about 50 to 60 patients a day. Those working at the clinic monitor patients who test positive for COVID-19 and are recovering at home by asking them to use a secure app through the Get Well Network.

Dr. Colleen Fogarty, the Department Chair for the University of Rochester Department of Family Medicine, discussed Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome and its possible connection to COVID-19 Friday during News 8 at Sunrise.

Dr. Fogarty said earlier this week the NYC Health Department released a bulletin about Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome, that was seen in the UK and also in NYC and Long Island. The bulletin documented about 60 suspected cases of the mystery illness. The New York State Department of Health has also issued its own bulletin.

It all started five weeks ago, and Major Steve McAlpin hasn’t stopped since. McAlpin is a retired veteran who has spent much of the last five weeks reaching out to nursing homes and organizing visits where he carries out an army salute.

The salute is meant to honor both the nursing home’s army veterans and their caretakers.

“It really means a lot to show that the community supports them and is here for them despite everything going on. And everyone still cares about them and what’s happening,” said Alaina Maley, who works with residents at Woodside Manor.

A Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries.