Coronavirus Facts First: Afternoon of April 7, 2020

Afternoon of April 7, 2020

There are now 26 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, officials announced Monday. That’s seven new deaths since last official count Sunday.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, there were 543 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, up by 27 from Sunday.

Of those 543 cases, 83 have been hospitalized and 30 of those patients have received treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

There are now 138,836 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York state, up by 8,147 from last official count Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced at Tuesday’s daily coronavirus briefing.

There are now 5,489 COVID-19 deaths in New York, up from 4,758 reported Sunday. The increase of 731 deaths is the largest single day spike in COVID-19 deaths statewide, according to the governor’s office.

Of the 138,836 confirmed cases, 17,493 have been hospitalized.

New York has announced the plan for all high school students scheduled to take the Regents exams that were canceled.

Students who meet one of a number of criteria will be given credit for the class and seniors will be allowed to graduate. If students were not passing the class, they will be able to take the course again over the summer.

County Executive Adam Bello is asking that all Monroe County residents wear masks anytime they are out in public.

The universal masking recommendation is in line with new guidance from the Center for Disease Control issued Friday. As of now, the county’s recommendation is not mandatory and you will not be ticketed for not wearing masks.

That said County Executive Bello is asking for everyone’s cooperation. “We need to move about assuming we have it, or that you are coming into contact with people that have it, or you’re going to places where someone has been that has had it. So, you have to take the proper precautions now, wherever you go,” said Bello.

Xerox announced it will mass produce disposable ventilators. The company has a deal to make hundreds of thousands of them by June.

Additionally, researches at Rochester institute of Technology have also stepped up to address the ventilator shortage, by designing their own version of a portable machine.

With over 1.7 million coronavirus tests conducted, researchers are looking at a different kind of test, one that can tell who has recovered from COVID-19 — an important element to finding out who can go back to work.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ COVID-19 antibody testing kits are ready to launch, and are are being manufactured right here in Rochester, with the hopes of helping researchers better understand how the virus spreads.

Currently COVID-19 testing is done using a molecular test. This tells if the virus is currently in a host- but not if someone has had the virus and built immunity.

