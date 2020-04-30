NEWS 8 WROC — As coronavirus continues to dominate headlines locally and beyond, it’s important to isolate what is fact, and what is fiction.

Coronavirus Facts First

Afternoon of April 30, 2020

The Monroe County Legislature voted unanimously to approve a grant from the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, and hazard pay for some 2,400 county employees dealing with the COVID-19 crisis.

The legislature says the hazard pay is for those at the greatest risk of coronavirus exposure during the crisis. That includes county nurses, social service case workers, child welfare investigators, emergency housing personnel, law enforcement, environmental service workers, some food service workers and others.

There are now 113 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up one from last official count Tuesday. To date, officials report 1,368 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 26 new cases since 24 hours prior.

During Wednesday’s daily briefing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that Monroe County was one of the eligible New York counties to resume elective surgeries.

The county has successfully flattened the curve, meaning the risk of a dramatic surge in COVID-19 patients needing hospital care is low. Both local hospital systems meet the governor’s criteria for bed capacity and are ready to make room if there is a surge of COVID-19 patients.

The governor spoke about the extensive undertaking of a statewide system of contact tracing. Cuomo said the challenge is doing this at a level of statewide volume.

To help with this undertaking, the governor is partnering with former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg and Johns Hopkins University to develop a system for widespread contact tracing throughout the state.

During Wednesday’s briefing, the governor announced some areas in New York would be allow to resume elective surgery procedures. According to the governor’s office, Monroe County is among the counties statewide that is eligible to resume elective surgery procedures.

Superintendents might not be able to rely on the state for funding for next year and for schools in our area, that could mean losing million of dollars.

Schools are expecting a cut in state funding , after governor Cuomo’s budget director, Robert Mujica, said a 20% reductions to schools could be included in the upcoming financial plan, due to COVID-19, if the state doesn’t receive any federal funding.

