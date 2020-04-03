Coronavirus Facts first: Afternoon of April 3, 2020

NEWS 8 WROC VIDEO — As coronavirus continues to dominate headlines locally and beyond, it’s important to isolate what is fact, and what is fiction.

Afternoon of April 3, 2020

Monroe County officials have reported the 10th local death from COVID-19, and there is now 390 confirmed cases.

Of the 390 cases, 70 people have been hospitalized and 25 of those patients have received treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

Active cases by county:

This list is updated as of 11:54 a.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that there are now 102,863 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York State.

That number is up from 92,381 confirmed on Thursday.

To date, there have been 2,935 COVID-19 deaths in New York, that’s up from 2,373 reported Wednesday.

Of the 102,863 confirmed cases 3,731 of those patients have required treatment in an Intensive Care Unit. As of Thursday, 8,886 people with the virus have been discharged from hospital treatment.

Nursing homes across the country have been in lockdown for weeks under federal orders to protect their frail, elderly residents from coronavirus, but a wave of deadly outbreaks nearly every day since suggests that the measures including a ban on visits and daily health screenings of staffers either came too late or were not rigorous enough.

Recent outbreaks in Tennessee, New Jersey, Ohio, West Virginia and Maryland have pushed the death toll at the nation’s nursing homes to at least 450 and highlight the biggest gap: Screenings of doctors, nurses, aides and other workers do not involve actual testing but the taking of temperatures or asking health questions that still allow infected, asymptomatic people to slip through.

The Trump administration is formalizing new guidance to recommend that many Americans wear face coverings in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus as the president defends his response to the crisis.

“Because of some recent information that the virus can actually be spread even when people just speak as opposed to coughing and sneezing — the better part of valor is that when you’re out, when you can’t maintain that 6-foot distance, to wear some sort of facial covering,” the top U.S. infectious disease official said Friday on “Fox & Friends.”

But Dr. Anthony Fauci also made clear that the aim is not to “take away from the availability of masks that are needed for the health care providers who are in real and present danger of getting infected from the people that they’re taking care of.”

Wegmans officials say employees can now wear masks while they are working if they want to amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

A statement from Wegmans officials Thursday said:

“We have always operated under the premise that we can only achieve our goals if we first meet the needs of our people. As a result, we have come to the decision that while not currently recommended by the CDC, any employee who feels more comfortable wearing a mask while working may do so. Our employees have always been our top priority, and will continue to be, as we work together to remain a safe place to work and shop.”