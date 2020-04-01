NEWS 8 WROC VIDEO — As coronavirus continues to dominate headlines locally and beyond, it’s important to isolate what is fact, and what is fiction.

Each week day we'll be doing an extended, online-only digital newscast that compresses the daily coronavirus headlines into one place.

Coronavirus Facts First:

Afternoon of April 1, 2020

There are now 83,712 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York state, which includes 7,917 new cases since last official count Tuesday, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

At this time, there are now 1,941 COVID-19 deaths statewide, up from 1,550 reported Tuesday.

Of the 83,712 confirmed cases, 12,226 people have required hospital treatment, and 3,022 of those patients have required treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

Officials announced the ninth COVID-19 death in Monroe County Tuesday

There are now 300 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, officials announced Tuesday.

Of the 300 confirmed cases, 57 have required hospital treatment and 24 of those patients are in an ICU. Officials say at this time, 76 have been resolved and released from isolation.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned Americans to brace for a “hell of a bad two weeks” ahead as the White House projected there could be 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the U.S. from the coronavirus pandemic even if current social distancing guidelines are maintained.

Public health officials stressed that the number could be less if people across the country bear down on keeping their distance from one another.

“We really believe we can do a lot better than that,” said Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force. That would require all Americans to take seriously their role in preventing the spread of disease, she said.

For many during the coronavirus pandemic, mortgage or rent that is due suddenly becomes an added financial obstacle.

“This kind of question is rampant with everybody,” says attorney Robert Brenna.

Brenna says foreclosures and evictions won’t be happening. Gov. Andrew Cuomo says folks laid off or facing a financial pinch will have 90 days to make their mortgage payment.

Last week, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced the creation of an Emergency Small Business Assistance loan program to help local businesses affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Due to a surge in applicants, the program was temporarily shutdown Tuesday, just five days after it launched.

However, a few hours after that shutdown, the program was back up and running, according to Monroe County officials.

Lia Lando talks with Dr. Colleen Fogarty of the University of Rochester Medical Center about the new masking procedures that are in effect at the local hospitals.

Universal masking went into effect Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. for the University of Rochester Medical Center and Rochester Regional Health hospitals. Here’s what it means:

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza, and Rep. Joe Morelle will be in the News 8 studio Thursday for a COVID-19 town hall.

These local leaders say they want to answer as many questions as possible from folks in our community. The live town hall will air on TV from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. plus an additional streaming hour on our website from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

We want to take your questions about the pandemic straight to the leaders, officials and experts. Send your coronavirus questions through email at newsroom@wroctv.com, to our Facebook, or to our Twitter.

Meals and hygiene kits for veterans

The Veteran’s Outbreach Center has opened its Quartermaster program, giving veterans access to free food and hygiene kits.

The program is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. by appointment at 447 South Avenue in Rochester.

To request items, veterans must call 585-546-1081.