Coping with a rise in COVID cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dr. Jeff Harp says a rise in COVID-19 cases is cause for concern but adds there are coping strategies we can implement to ease our minds and bodies.

“Our daily positive test rate in Monroe Country jumped to over 2% late last week,” Dr. Harp noted. “Our curve is starting to accelerate after a time of leveling out. There are many possibilities as to what may be causing this. Pandemic fatigue is likely one of them.”

Dr. Harp described pandemic fatigue like post traumatic stress disorder in that it is a response to stress, but in the case of pandemic fatigue the stress does not end. Symptoms include sleep disturbance (either too much or not enough), depression, anxiety, irritability, difficulty making decisions, and low energy. He said work to change your negative habits. “Cut our all unhelpful coping strategies, such as alcohol use, overspending and other activities with negative consequences. Then replace these with healthy habits, scheduling a daily routine including meal and sleep times. This provides some predictability when many other circumstances are unpredictable.”

Dr. Harp said a positive mindset is important too. “We can change our way of looking at things, paying attention to what we are telling ourselves. Are we constantly thinking ‘This is awful?’ Maybe we can start to consider the opportunities the pandemic has created and other good that has come into our lives. Even consider starting a ‘gratitude journal.’ Finally, we can find ways to take care of ourselves. We can schedule activities which are stress-relieving, perhaps exercise, perhaps quiet time listening to music. We can allow ourselves time to remember those things we miss and hope to have back someday. And we can use properly distanced contact with our friends and families for support and mutual encouragement.”

If you try all of these coping strategies and still don’t feel better, Dr. Harp said to schedule an appointment with your primary care physician.