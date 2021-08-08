August 8: NYS coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — The governor’s office Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19.

“Our comeback is a testament to our resilience, but the reality is the Delta variant continues to be a serious threat, especially for the people who are still unvaccinated,” Cuomo said. “The best way to protect ourselves and the progress we’ve made against COVID is for everyone to take the vaccine as soon as possible. If you still need to get your shot, you can do so at any vaccination site in the state – with no fees and no questions asked.”



Sunday’s data is summarized below:

· Test Results Reported – 113,265

· Total Positive – 3,467

· Percent Positive – 3.06%

· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.91%

· Patient Hospitalization – 1,162 (+41)

· Patients Newly Admitted – 201

· Patients in ICU – 239 (+7)

· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 88 (+5)

· Total Discharges – 187,716 (+164)

· Deaths – 11

· Total Deaths – 43,139

· Total vaccine doses administered – 22,591,466

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 42,973

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 295,782

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 73.6%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 67.5%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 76.4%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 69.2%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 61.7%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 56.3%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 64.1%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 57.7%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Thursday, August 5, 2021 Friday, August 6, 2021 Saturday, August 7, 2021 Capital Region 3.94% 4.18% 4.26% Central New York 3.56% 3.64% 3.89% Finger Lakes 3.10% 3.29% 3.54% Long Island 3.36% 3.50% 3.58% Mid-Hudson 2.84% 2.88% 2.88% Mohawk Valley 3.04% 3.15% 3.35% New York City 2.52% 2.55% 2.58% North Country 2.52% 2.86% 3.00% Southern Tier 2.27% 2.56% 2.79% Western New York 3.07% 3.10% 3.06% Statewide 2.79% 2.86% 2.91%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Thursday, August 5, 2021 Friday, August 6, 2021 Saturday, August 7, 2021 Bronx 2.68% 2.65% 2.63% Kings 2.55% 2.59% 2.63% New York 2.12% 2.15% 2.16% Queens 2.53% 2.57% 2.62% Richmond 3.56% 3.52% 3.57%

Saturday, 3,467 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,159,529. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 25,410 34 Allegany 3,597 1 Broome 18,994 31 Cattaraugus 5,834 4 Cayuga 6,498 24 Chautauqua 9,082 11 Chemung 7,906 8 Chenango 3,607 8 Clinton 4,916 5 Columbia 4,168 1 Cortland 4,005 6 Delaware 2,476 10 Dutchess 30,271 38 Erie 91,409 105 Essex 1,650 1 Franklin 2,602 7 Fulton 4,505 5 Genesee 5,480 5 Greene 3,501 1 Hamilton 327 0 Herkimer 5,326 12 Jefferson 6,324 5 Lewis 2,871 4 Livingston 4,583 2 Madison 4,652 3 Monroe 70,680 123 Montgomery 4,344 9 Nassau 189,700 344 Niagara 20,426 25 NYC 973,868 1,694 Oneida 23,012 23 Onondaga 40,030 66 Ontario 7,570 14 Orange 49,652 95 Orleans 3,168 3 Oswego 7,819 19 Otsego 3,557 19 Putnam 10,858 16 Rensselaer 11,625 21 Rockland 47,914 45 Saratoga 16,066 42 Schenectady 13,567 24 Schoharie 1,768 7 Schuyler 1,094 1 Seneca 2,063 2 St. Lawrence 6,817 14 Steuben 7,045 2 Suffolk 206,706 304 Sullivan 6,894 21 Tioga 3,918 6 Tompkins 4,533 14 Ulster 14,316 23 Warren 3,850 9 Washington 3,262 8 Wayne 5,932 5 Westchester 132,653 134 Wyoming 3,637 2 Yates 1,191 2

Saturday, 11 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,139. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Dutchess 1 Erie 1 Kings 2 Manhattan 1 Nassau 1 Queens 3 Suffolk 1 Washington 1

Saturday, 29,259 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 15,601 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: