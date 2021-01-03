639 cases, zero new virus deaths in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Health officials with the Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed on Sunday there are 639 new cases of the coronavirus in the county and zero new deaths.

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 10.1 percent.

Health officials say 879 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized and 134 of them are in the ICU.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 618 new cases per day in Monroe County.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county remains at 592.

Twenty-three of the new cases are among those who are younger than the age of 10. Health officials say 72 of the new cases are those who are 10-19 years of age.