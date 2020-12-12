638 new coronavirus cases, 11 new deaths in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed on Saturday there are 638 new cases of the coronavirus and 11 new deaths in the county. Health officials say 108 of the new cases are among those in their 20s.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 578 new cases per day. Health officials say the seven-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 8.66 percent.

The DPH said 86 of the new cases are among those in their 50s.

There are 639 people in the Finger Lakes Region who are hospitalized, 121 of them are in the ICU.