53 new cases, zero new virus deaths in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 53 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

The county is now averaging 52 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 1.5 percent.

County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Friday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,303.

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 377,229 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 427,018 have received at least one dose — 57.5 percent of the county’s population.

Health officials say 28 of the new cases are among those in their 20s and 30s.