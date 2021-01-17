393 new cases, 0 new coronavirus deaths in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Health officials with the Monroe County Department of Public Health announced on Sunday there are 393 new cases of the coronavirus in Monroe County and zero new deaths.

In the Finger Lakes Region, 752 people are hospitalized with the virus and 145 of them are in the ICU.

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 6.7 percent. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 483 new cases per day.

Seventy-four of the new cases are among those ages 19 and younger. Health officials say 63 of the new cases are among those in their 20s.

Fifty-four of the new cases are among those in their 60s.

According to the MCDPH, the percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes Region on a seven-day rolling average is 33 percent. The percentage of ICU beds available on a seven-day rolling average is 23 percent.