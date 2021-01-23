315 new cases, 0 new deaths in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed on Saturday there are 315 new cases of the coronavirus and zero new deaths in Monroe County.

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate for the county is 5.5 percent. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 349 new cases per day.

Health officials say 703 people in the Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized, and 150 of them are in the ICU.

Fifty-seven of the new cases are those 19 and younger.

Sixty-six of the new cases are those in their 20s.