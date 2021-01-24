289 new COVID-19 cases, zero new deaths in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed on Sunday there are 289 new cases of COVID-19 and zero new deaths in Monroe County.

The county’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate is 5.3 percent. Monroe County’s seven-day rolling average of new cases per day is 334.

Among the 289 new cases, 48 of them are in their 40s.

Health officials say 692 people in the Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized, and 139 of them are in the ICU.

The percentage of ICU beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a seven-day rolling average is 22 percent.